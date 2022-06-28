ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Podcast: Arch Madness arrived in Austin

By Gerald Goodridge
Burnt Orange Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, 2023 quarterback Arch Manning sent a shockwave through college football when he announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns via social media. National media, outside of the sports realm, picked up on...

www.burntorangenation.com

KTEN.com

What You Need to Know About Cedar Removal in Austin Texas

Originally Posted On: https://www.welovetreestx.com/what-you-need-to-know-about-cedar-removal-in-austin-texas/. What You Need to Know About Cedar Removal in Austin Texas. If your land has cedar trees that need removing, look no further. Learn all about cedar removal in Austin Texas and what you need to know here. Why chop down cedar trees?. Cedar trees have...
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

The 8 Best Places to Live in Austin and Beyond

As the capital city continues to explode with growth and its sizzling real estate market shatters records (like how average home prices in Austin are now topping $500,000), we’re setting our sights on the new hot spots to live, work, and play in Central Texas. From a Domain-style development that will transform the East Riverside-Oltorf neighborhood to the future Tesla Gigafactory and HOPE Outdoor Gallery sites that will bring a flood of new residents to Del Valle and Austin’s Colony, we spotlight the attractions that are leading homebuyers to put down roots outside the usual suspects. Featuring expert tips from real estate agents, market trend alerts, and sales data provided by the Austin Board of Realtors (ABoR), here’s our comprehensive guide to not only finding the next great hangout spot, but your dream home located just beyond its doors.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin 360

Southern-inspired chain Chicken Salad Chick is coming to Austin

Chicken Salad Chick, a Southern inspired restaurant chain that specializes in chicken salad, is coming to Austin. The brand, which has grown swiftly and built a loyal following since opening its first restaurant in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, plans to open eight locations in Austin over the next three years as part of a broader expansion in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Plainview Daily Herald

How to treat scorpion stings, avoid these arachnids and more

Camping and outdoor recreation are summertime staples in Texas, but travel enthusiasts will be sharing the great outdoors with more than their fellow day trippers, and that includes potentially dangerous wildlife such as scorpions. That said, here are a few things to know about scorpions in Texas, tips to avoid contact and how to treat a scorpion sting.
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Austin

Popular chicken salad chain to roost in Austin area with 8 locations

Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-growing, Southern-inspired restaurant chain, has hatched plans for expansion into the Austin metro area. In the Austin area, franchisees Austin Young and Sara Ingram are eyeing eight locations over the next three years. They’ve already opened a restaurant in Waco and are developing one restaurant each in Killeen and Temple.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Matt’s El Rancho Turns 70, the MOIC Is a Speer Carrier, Ski Shores Reopens, Huckleberry Anchors at Still Austin, Desert Door Reveals the Pollinator, and More

All the news that’s fit to get your taste buds quivering. Here's some of what's happening in Austin's culinary scene, as wrangled from numerous PR releases, words on the digital street, and even the occasional (verified) IRL eavesdroppings. Yes, compatriot, it’s your Food News Buffet for the first week...
AUSTIN, TX
wgac.com

Woman Puts Up Sign Explaining the Golden Retriever on Her Roof

A woman in Austin, Texas put up a sign on her property to reduce the number of concerned people knocking on her door. Why? Her adorable Golden Retriever, Huckleberry, likes to sit on her roof. Can you blame the guy? It’s a great view of the neighborhood. A perfect place...
AUSTIN, TX
buzznicked.com

You Can Buy A 99-Pack Of Beer In Texas Because Why Not

Austin, Texas has a new motto right now, “Keep Austin Weird”. Combine that with a local brewery wanting to create something different. And that is when the 99-pack was invented. Yup, I am not lying. This thing is 100% for real. It’s obviously making some people very happy....
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Boise is a much better-run city than Austin, study says—here's how the two compare

Last year, we examined how Austin has an unlikely lookalike in Boise, Idaho, a fast-growing metro that, like Austin, has earned both praise and ire as thousands flock to the city.But while Boise and its suburb, Nampa, were named the two best-run cities in America by WalletHub, Austin ranked 85th—below fellow hubs Phoenix and Miami and six fellow Texas cities. The study, which measures 150 US cities across 38 metrics, compared each metro's quality of city services to its city budget per capita. While Boise ranked third in both categories, Austin's 12th-best quality of services was offset by a city...
AUSTIN, TX
101x.com

What’s The Best Tex-Mex In Austin?

Jason has a hankering for some Tex-Mex. The only problem is that he has no idea where to go! Today we discussed what the best Tex-Mex place is in Austin. Are you team Chuy’s? Or maybe even Matt’s El Rancho? Let us know on Twitter @101xMorningX where Jason should go and ruin his diet.
AUSTIN, TX

