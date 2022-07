Last year’s Flag City Freedom Celebration was the first held at the Millington Sports Complex. And the attendance was modest with rain damping the 2021 event. With better conditions in the forecast for the 2022 Flag City Freedom Celebration, it will be held this Thursday starting at 6 p.m. at the Millington Sports Complex, located at 4885 Bill Knight Road. This event is only possible through support from the community leaders and local businesses. There will be food trucks and entertainment with the firework display around 9 p.m. It is $5 a vehicle for parking and for more information, call 873-5770.

MILLINGTON, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO