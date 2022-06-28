ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor From USC Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center Will Discuss Brain Health for Senior

pasadenanow.com
The Pasadena Senior Center will host Dr. Nadine Diaz, a geriatric social worker at the USC Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, in a virtual lecture on Thursday, June 30,...

SMUSD Nurtures Students’ Social and Emotional Health through Wellness Program

In the San Marino Unified School District, 2021-22 was not just another school year. The first full year of in-person learning since the pandemic began in 2020 brought many achievements, including a robust array of student mental and emotional health services provided through the district’s Wellness Program. Wellness programs...
SAN MARINO, CA
Pasadena City College Offers $1.8 Million to Relieve Student Debt

As a national conversation about erasing student debt continues this summer, Pasadena City College is starting with a local approach. PCC students who accrued unpaid balances during the COVID-19 pandemic can re-enroll in classes this fall and have their debt erased – no questions asked. This means that more...
PASADENA, CA
Flintridge Preparatory School’s Outdoor Education and Retreats

Prep’s outdoor education program provides stimulating and challenging experiences outside the classroom. The Director of Outdoor Education and faculty lead class trips, with a goal of strengthening class unity through team-building activities, individual reflection, and sharing of talents and skills. Lifelong friendships often are formed on these trips. Retreats...
EDUCATION
outlooknewspapers.com

Beloved Family Doctor Retires at 96

First published in the June 23 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Dr. William Schubert, a local medical family practice mainstay, recently hung up his white coat at 96 years old — leaving behind a trail of broken hearts. During Schubert’s time in family medicine, it was common...
SOCIETY
thedowneypatriot.com

New technology credited with saving life at St. Francis Medical Center

LYNWOOD – Gasping for breath and scared for her life, Lynwood resident Deborah Williams was in critical condition when she was rushed to St Francis Medical Center, a member of Prime Healthcare, where she faced a frightening diagnosis: pulmonary embolism (PE) – a large and potentially deadly blood clot in her lung.
LYNWOOD, CA
spectrumnews1.com

New event seeks to turn OC into sustainability capital of the world

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Before Fred Smoller was a Chapman University professor of political science or an adviser for the solar decathlon, he was an 8-year-old at the 1964 World’s fair in New York — and he was in awe. Nearly 60 years later, he and colleague...
Pasadena-Altadena Chapter of the Links, Inc. Welcomes New Members and New Chapter Officers

The Pasadena-Altadena Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, a women’s volunteer service organization “committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the cultural and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry in Pasadena,” has inducted its newest members: Lesli White of Pasadena, Charlene Boudreaux of West Hills, and Giovanna Hughes of Studio City.
PASADENA, CA
Maranatha High School: Building Up Partnership with Parents

A wonderful evening was spent getting to know new Maranatha parents over dinner, games, and good conversations. This gathering is a chance for parents to become acquainted with the Maranatha community, get to know fellow parents of similar grades’ students, and have questions answered by those who have come before them! Strong partnerships, in which adults at home and school work together, can help families feel empowered to engage in and support the learning and teaching happening at school.
PASADENA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Study says the clothes we wear affect the seafood we eat

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Nicolina Ranieri, a senior at California Lutheran University, sorts through her clothes in a dormitory laundry room. Ranieri pays careful attention to the labels and reads the tag on a green hoodie. “We’ve got 60% polyester and 40% cotton,” Ranieri said. After she...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Barnhart’s Jack T is Semi-Finalist in US Academic Bee and National History Bee!

Barnhart School congratulates Jack T, an incoming 8th grader, on his success this weekend at the US Academic Bee and National History Bee in Orlando!. Jack finished the Academic Bee as semi finalist and the History Bee as an octofinalist. He took 4th place on the ornithology exam, 9th for military history exam, and qualified for the International History Olympiad in Princeton later this summer!
ARCADIA, CA
Thirsty Thursdays Resource Fair at Pasadena City College

Pasadena City College starts a series of Thirsty Thursday Resource Fairs this Thursday, June 30, at the PCC Mirror Pools, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. During these events, students and community members can come to quench their thirst for knowledge and take advantage of all of the fantastic resources PCC has to offer, as well as free food and drinks, field games, opportunity drawings, and the chance to win prizes.
PASADENA, CA
Bank of America Awards $35,000 Grant to Union Station Homeless Service

Union Station Homeless Services announced today that it has been awarded a generous $35,000 grant from Bank of America. The grant will support Union Station Homeless Services’ mission of ending homelessness and rebuilding lives in the Pasadena, San Gabriel Valley and Northeast Los Angeles. The 2022 Pasadena Homeless Count...
PASADENA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

EDC's Former Executive Director Passes Away

The Environmental Defense Center and our community lost a dear friend, champion, and warrior on Friday, our former Executive Director, Owen Bailey. Owen served as EDC’s fearless and compassionate leader for over nine years, and he made an impact on every one of us who had a chance to meet him and work with him. With his relentless passion, determination, and unmatchable ability to tell the story of our work, Owen’s inspiration and direction helped lead our community and develop EDC to be the strong organization we are today. But EDC knew him well before he joined our staff in 2013. We met him when he worked for the Sierra Club as part of the Club’s coastal campaign. We first worked with him on the effort to preserve Hearst Ranch and then in our victorious fight against the BHP Billiton LNG proposal offshore Oxnard. Owen won us over with his passion, eloquence, and inspiration. We worked side by side with him to battle BHP Billiton, as we provided the legal and scientific research, and he translated our work so that the community could understand the threat and feel empowered to stand up to the largest mining company in the world. Together, we persisted and eventually prevailed.
OXNARD, CA
Pasadena Unified Superintendent Announces Formation of Enrollment Committee

PUSD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian McDonald on Monday announced the formation of a committee to address the challenges of declining student enrollment in the district. The Superintendent’s Enrollment Committee is twenty-three-member task force which launched a series of meetings on June 8 to review and analyze enrollment statistics, demographics, and socio-economic data, and to brainstorm strategies to increase enrollment, and make a real difference.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Los Angeles sick leave policy changes effective July 1

LOS ANGELES - July 1 marks a big day in California as several new laws go into effect. But keep in mind, Los Angeles has several local employment law ordinances in effect. The County of Los Angeles also has some separate local ordinances that apply only to unincorporated areas of the county.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New Horizon School Pasadena’s Camp Theme for Week 1: Wonders of the World

Campers explore the mysteries of nature as they engage with New Horizon School Summer Camp theme for week 1 of camp “Wonders of the World”. New Horizon School Pasadena (NHSP) Summer Camp offers our campers outdoor fun and adventure in an exciting day camp experience! The school is offering weekly themed, five-day sessions.
PASADENA, CA
WEHOville.com

Get your pets vaccinated for cheap next month

The City of West Hollywood will host the SPCA-LA Low-Cost Vaccination Clinic at the West Hollywood Community Center at Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard, in the outdoor patio area. The clinic will take place on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Masks are...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA

