Hello, Montana – 100 Strong Billings

The Miss Montana competition will be held in Billings at Movement Montana, 925 Broadwater Avenue on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 7 p.m. Five women will compete for the title. Bethany Barnes will represent her hometown of Whitefish in the competition. According to a press release, Barnes is studying at the College of Idaho, majoring in biomedical sciences. The talent she will present is ventriloquism, the act called “Anything You Can Do” and her social impact initiative is, Speak Up: Teaching public speaking skills. When attending Whitefish High School Barnes was an active participant on the Speech and Debate team. She graduated from WHS in 2021.

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO