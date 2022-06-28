ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Hello, Montana – 100 Strong Billings

By Kietyn Frost
yourbigsky.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulie Seedhouse is the co-founder of 100 Strong Billings, a philanthropic effort for women to donate...

www.yourbigsky.com

yourbigsky.com

Eagle Mount Billings receives award grant

Eagle Mount Billings announced Wednesday they received a 20,000 dollar award grant from the Montana Council on Developmental Disabilities to support the Adaptive Field Trips Program in Billings Schools District 2. Executive Director of Eagle Mount Billings, Genna Southworth, says they hope to provide more than 200 fun experiences for...
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Planned Parenthood of Montana halts medication abortions for patients from ‘trigger law’ states

Planned Parenthood of Montana will no longer be providing medication abortions to patients in South Dakota and three other states with “trigger laws,” according to an all-staff email sent by organization President and CEO Martha Fuller Thursday. South Dakota, along with Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, have total bans on abortion care that went into effect […] The post Planned Parenthood of Montana halts medication abortions for patients from ‘trigger law’ states appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Several Montana trail organizations receive grant

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks announced the recipients of the Montana Trail Stewardship Program (TSP) Tuesday for their 2022 recreational trail projects. Nearly 40 federal and state organizations applied for the grant program, and Montana FWP chose 32 of those organizations. The city of Billings is one recipient of this...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Billings Chamber Finds Issues with Metra Management

Yesterday, the Billings Chamber of Commerce sent out a letter on their position with the Management of MetraPark. Outlining what they feel is right, and wrong, with the current happenings at the venue, and how to bring MetraPark to the fullest potential. Recently, an audit was performed on MetraPark and...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

What is the quality of life in Billings?

The City of Billings wants your opinion on what makes a city great. The city is asking questions on a new survey to find out the livability of Billings according to its residents. The survey asks questions pertaining to the quality of education, neighborhood safety, health care and public transportation.
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Canadian charged with causing $5.5 million Montana wildfire

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Canadian resident is facing a federal charge after allegedly causing an 11,000-acre, $5.5 million wildfire in Montana. The United States Attorney's Office filed a case Monday in U.S. District Court in Great Falls against Darrel Lynn Swanson for one misdemeanor count of leaving a fire unattended or unextinguished.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Montana’s Health Department Getting New Leadership

HELENA — The state of Montana’s largest department is getting new leadership, Gov. Greg Gianforte said Thursday. Adam Meier is leaving as director of the Department of Public Health and Human Services on Aug. 12 due to an ongoing family health issue, the governor’s office said in a statement. He will be succeeded by Charlie Brereton, the health department’s chief of staff and Gianforte’s health care policy advisory.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Five Worst Places To Live In Montana in 2022

Many cities and towns in Montana have experienced rapid growth during the pandemic as a result of people from larger cities moving to the state to work remotely. However, there are many places in Montana that have remained the same, with little to no growth. Here in Bozeman, real estate...
BOZEMAN, MT
Cat Country 102.9

City of Billings Asks For Your Input

The City of Billings is requesting feedback from locals on what they think it is like living in the Magic City!. So far, 2,800 residents from randomly selected households received the National Citizen Survey in the mail. However, the survey is now open to all Billings residents online!. How do...
BILLINGS, MT
YourErie

Pennsylvania woman gored by Yellowstone park bison

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison, park officials said Thursday. A 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead. […]
WEST CHESTER, PA
MY 103.5

Montana: Please, No Fireworks on Your Dock or in Your Pants [WATCH]

'Firework fails' happen every year in every town. If you're going to celebrate the 4th of July with fireworks, for the love of everything holy...please be smart and stay safe. No matter how you feel about fireworks, we all know they'll be going off for days surrounding the 4th of July holiday. Some people absolutely despise them, others look forward to this time of year just so they can light off fireworks.
BOZEMAN, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish’s Barnes to compete in Miss Montana Competition

The Miss Montana competition will be held in Billings at Movement Montana, 925 Broadwater Avenue on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 7 p.m. Five women will compete for the title. Bethany Barnes will represent her hometown of Whitefish in the competition. According to a press release, Barnes is studying at the College of Idaho, majoring in biomedical sciences. The talent she will present is ventriloquism, the act called “Anything You Can Do” and her social impact initiative is, Speak Up: Teaching public speaking skills. When attending Whitefish High School Barnes was an active participant on the Speech and Debate team. She graduated from WHS in 2021.
WHITEFISH, MT
yourbigsky.com

A red, white and blue thank you to Montana Highway Patrol

The Fourth of July – also known as Independence Day – has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941. The tradition goes back to the 18th century and the American Revolution when the Continental Congress voted in favor of independence. Our heroes help protect that...
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Talks

A Radio Listener Helped Us Save This Montana Gravesite

When is the last time that you visited a cemetery? It's been about two years for me but that's only because my dad was buried in one. There are some amazing things that you can learn there. Many of the gravestones have a little history on them like military service, years they lived, family information, sometimes even how they died, etc.
MONTANA STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Drive The Most Remote Road In Wyoming

Late June of 2022 I took off in my little Cessna 172 from the Casper Wyoming airport, heading to the town of Lander. I was traveling with a few other airplanes on a weekend group fun flight. The rout took us between mountain ranges and over wide open Wyoming desert...
CASPER, WY

