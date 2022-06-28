How to set up call reminders on Android and iPhone

Get your details onto people's devices as easily as possible. Imagine seeing a great deal while out at the local shops but you have to go to a website on your phone to redeem the special offer. It can be awkward and fiddly typing website addresses into a phone browser, and the chances are some people will just give up and move on. Others will tell themselves they will do it when they get home and then forget all about it. That’s where the beauty of QR codes comes into play. Similar to a standard barcode, a person can scan one of these codes with their phone and automatically be taken to a website or other details such as an email address. Here is how to make a QR code on any device.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO