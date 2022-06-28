ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

How to set up call reminders on Android and iPhone

Android Authority
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have a mind like Swiss cheese, call reminders can come to the rescue. If you have a bad memory, but you need to remember to make an important phone call later, it may be best to set up a call reminder. Doing this is possible and very easy to...

www.androidauthority.com

makeuseof.com

8 Types of Android Apps You Should Delete From Your Phone

There aren't many things as convenient as downloading apps on your phone. No matter your needs, there's probably an app available for it on the Google Play Store. However, this convenience is also the very thing that can end up making your phone slow and laggy. Over the years, your...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

How to clear the cache on your iPhone (and why you should)

How many tabs are open on your mobile browser right now? According to eMarketer, adults spend an average of four hours on mobile internet every day. That's four hours of your phone accessing, retrieving and saving cache and cookies. What is cache?. Cache is the temporary storage of some data;...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Forget iOS 16, These Are the iPhone Hidden Features You Can Try Now

Apple's iOS 16, which was previewed at WWDC 2022, is currently in developer beta. You can download the iPhone update now, but you probably shouldn't yet in most cases. If you're excited to get your hands on all the new iPhone features in iOS 16, there may be an alternative to quench those cravings. Your iPhone has a few hidden features you likely haven't explored, especially if it runs iOS 15 (or its latest iteration iOS 15.5).
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to scan a QR code on Android

Reading a QR code these days couldn't be easier. The Quick Response code (or QR code) was introduced way back in 1994, but never really took off until decades later when the COVID-19 pandemic created a need for a quick, easy, and (most importantly) touch-free way of distributing information. Scanning...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

5 Ways iOS 16 Will Change Your iPhone’s Lock Screen

Nobody knew their Lock Screen needed an upgrade until Apple revealed some fantastic upcoming changes at WWDC 2022. iOS 16 is going to be released in fall 2022, and with it come a bunch of cool features you can use to personalize your Lock Screen. Here’s an overview of all...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

iPhone Hacks 20-Year-Olds Know From TikTok That Boomers Should Learn

It’s a fact of life: younger generations often possess tech savvy skills that more mature (ahem) folks sometimes lack. Feeling ashamed of this is a waste of time — a better approach if you’re interested in learning more about what your smartphone can do is to borrow some of their best tips. Get ready to save time and do even more with your iPhone. These are the iPhone hacks 20-year-olds know from TikTok that boomers should learn.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
shefinds

An Apple Expert Tells Us How To Free Up Storage Instantly

What’s one thing your iPhone could use a lot more of? If you answered “storage,” you’re not alone. It’s all too common to get that dreaded Out Of Storage pop-up when you try to take more photos and videos. But there are solutions that can make an immediate and lasting impact. Tech and Apple Expert Michael Aphelion, who is the marketing manager at The Spreadsheet Page, tells us three ways to free up storage instantly.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

Google's Password Manager gets major usability updates

Google is finally addressing some pain points for its Password Manager. The Google Password Manager service just got a few usability updates. The program now looks consistent across mobile and the web. You can also now manually add passwords and Touch-to-Fill has been upgraded to Touch-to-Login. When it comes to...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

Your iPhone Has a Hidden List of Everywhere You Hang Out

You may or may not know, but your iPhone secretly keeps a list of all the locations you frequently visit. This feature is called Significant Locations. While some iPhone users think it’s helpful, others see it as a security risk. We decided to dig deeper and discover how Significant...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to make a QR code on any device

Get your details onto people's devices as easily as possible. Imagine seeing a great deal while out at the local shops but you have to go to a website on your phone to redeem the special offer. It can be awkward and fiddly typing website addresses into a phone browser, and the chances are some people will just give up and move on. Others will tell themselves they will do it when they get home and then forget all about it. That’s where the beauty of QR codes comes into play. Similar to a standard barcode, a person can scan one of these codes with their phone and automatically be taken to a website or other details such as an email address. Here is how to make a QR code on any device.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to see your Apple Music Replay

Find out what music you listened to the most this year. Everybody likes music and everybody likes stats. That’s why Spotify Wrapped is so popular. Determined not to be left out of the party, Apple Music has its own version that tells its subscribers what they have listened to the most that year (or in previous years), as well as other interesting stats and a handy playlist of those songs. Here’s how to find Apple Music Replay, whether on the app or on the web.
CELL PHONES

