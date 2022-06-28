ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Talks yield no Pennsylvania budget deal, with 3 days left

By The Associated Press
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dX6Zn_0gOUJJIP00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state House of Representatives and Senate are returning to session Tuesday, as the Republican-controlled chambers work to get an agreement on a roughly $42 billion budget plan with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf with just three days left in the fiscal year.

No budget plan has been unveiled, and hundreds of pages of budget-related legislation remain under wraps. Closed-door talks were still going on Monday afternoon as Senate Republicans warned that they were still “far apart” with Wolf’s office.

Without new budget legislation signed into law by Friday, the state will lose some of its spending authority, although it could be weeks before any effect is felt.

The talks revolve around the amount of money Wolf is seeking for public schools, after he asked for almost $1.8 billion more for instruction, operations and special education, or about 21% more. Of that, $300 million was set aside for the 100 poorest public school districts and $200 million for special education.ADVERTISEMENT

Senate Republican leaders were still seeking concessions from Wolf.

Republican leaders are willing to send more money to public schools, but perhaps one-third to one-half of the amount Wolf requested. The state must be wary of overspending with an economic slowdown possibly on the way, they say.

Greasing the skids this year is a massive influx of tax receipts leaving the state’s bank accounts flush with — by some estimates — $12 billion in reserves and surpluses, boosted by inflation and an economy juiced with federal pandemic subsidies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Pa. court blocks Wolf’s bridge tolling plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state court on Thursday permanently blocked Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to toll as many as nine major bridges on interstates in Pennsylvania, siding with three Pittsburgh-area municipalities that argued that his administration had violated procedures in getting to the advanced stage of considering the idea. A panel of Commonwealth Court […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WTAJ

Bills limiting LGBTQ instruction, trans athletes pass PA Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s GOP-controlled Senate approved legislation Wednesday that Republicans say will restrict sexually explicit content and classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools, mirroring partisan fights playing out in statehouses around the country. The bills passed nearly along party lines, and Democrats warned that Gov. Tom Wolf will […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
WTAJ

Pennsylvania democrats vow to put abortion on the ballot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s Supreme Court ruling on abortion fueled a boisterous rally on Monday in the Pennsylvania Capitol by Democrats who vowed to take their fight for abortion rights to the ballot box. “Yes this is a call to action,” said Amanda Cappelletti (D), Pennsylvania State Senate member. “The fact that there is […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kristen Walters

Mobile dentist's office coming to multiple Pennsylvania towns

You no longer have an excuse not to go to the dentist. A mobile dental office is coming to multiple Pennsylvania towns. Good oral hygiene is essential for overall health, but access to dental care can be a challenge for many people. That's why United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare are teaming up to provide mobile dental services to young people in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa Senate Race: AOC backs Fetterman

(The Hill) – Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) endorsed Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) in his battleground Senate race on Wednesday. Ocasio-Cortez made the endorsement in an Instagram post caption under a video clip of her appearance on the “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday. In the clip, Colbert asks Ocasio-Cortez what she would like to see from her fellow lawmakers in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Of Representatives#Senate Republican#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democratic#Republicans
News Channel 34

Changes coming for Pennsylvania boat registration after new law signed

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed a new law changing the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commissions’ boat registration period. Senate Bill 403 aligns the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s (PFBC) boat registration period with the calendar year. The PFBC may issue registrations valid for a period not to exceed three years, which will be valid […]
WGAL

Pennsylvania's fireworks law

In October 2017, Pennsylvania enacted a new fireworks law. House Bill 542 loosened some restrictions on fireworks that could be purchased and how they could be used. But there are many people who still have questions about what exactly the rules are. Video above: lawmakers considering additional fireworks restrictions. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
WITF

Pennsylvania primary voters turned out in record numbers. Here’s what drew some of them to the polls.

Whether the high-profile races for governor and U.S. Senate motivates voters to turn out this fall is an open question. WITF strives to provide nuanced perspectives from the most authoritative sources. We are on the lookout for biases or assumptions in our own work, and we invite you to point out any we may have missed. Contact us on our Trusting News page.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Fetterman returning to campaign trail after stroke

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman will return to the campaign trail more than two months after suffering a stroke. Fetterman, who currently serves as the Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, will join the Democratic Jewish Outreach Pennsylvania for a reception in Wynnewood, Montgomery County on July 21. Tickets for the […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy