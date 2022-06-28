ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Barcelona legend Rafael Marquez poised to become manager of B team 12 years after leaving Spanish giants

By Anthony Chapman
 2 days ago
BARCELONA legend Rafael Marquez is reportedly returning to the club this summer.

That’s because the Mexican is poised to become manager of their B team.

Rafael Marquez is returning to Barcelona to become their new B-team manager Credit: Rex
Marquez won numerous trophies during a seven-year stay at the Nou Camp Credit: EPA

Sport claims Marquez, 43, has been chosen to help make La Masia the most revered youth academy in world football again.

He beat off interest from another ex-Barcelona star in Javier Mascherano.

And Marquez will return to the Nou Camp 12 years after his exit as a player.

The former centre-back spent seven seasons starring for Barcelona between 2003 and 2010 after joining from Monaco.

Marquez won four LaLiga titles and two Champions Leagues in 242 appearances.

And he also enjoyed spells at New York Red Bulls, Leon, Hellas Verona and Atlas, eventually becoming sporting director with the latter.

Marquez played at five World Cups for Mexico too, picking up 147 caps in the process.

And Barcelona are hopeful he can transfer his experience from the pitch to the dugout.

Current B team boss Sergi Barjuan is taking up a new technical role in Barca’s youth system.

And Marquez’s job will see him help nurture young talent while earmarking the best prodigies for senior manager Xavi Hernandez.

Barcelona are looking to make the most of their academy again as they struggle with finances.

Despite being linked with big-money moves for aces including Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, Barca have reported debts of £1billion.

It could see the likes of Man Utd target Frenkie de Jong and Chelsea hopeful Ousmane Dembele quit this summer.

And fans will be hoping for a new wave of young talent to come through after being treated to the likes of Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta this century.

