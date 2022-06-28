Frustrated Jordan Montgomery 'sick' over disastrous third inning

Jordan Montgomery was tagged for a season-high five runs, all in a disastrous third inning, against an A’s team that ranks dead last in all of baseball with a .601 team OPS.

Suffice to say, the Yankee lefty was not happy with his performance.

“Obviously we won, so I’m happy about that,” Montgomery said after New York’s 9-5 victory. “But I just expect a lot more out of myself. I’m sick of giving up runs, and I know that I’m good enough not to. Just have to keep grinding.”

After giving up a season-high nine hits in his last start, Montgomery has now allowed nine runs in his last two starts, after allowing 10 overall in his previous six. But he was able to settle in and pitch 6.2 innings on Monday, giving him some positives to take into his next start.

But that third inning will stay with him until then.

“Just had to buckle down and eat as many innings as I could,” Montgomery said. “Still sick about that third inning, but kept missing it.

“Just wasn’t executing pitches.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

