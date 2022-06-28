ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Subway employee fatally shot over ‘too much mayo’ on sandwich, police say

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire, Matt Adams
(WXIN) — A dispute over mayonnaise led to the deadly shooting of a Georgia Subway worker, police in Atlanta have confirmed.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a downtown Subway location around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, per a news release issued by the Atlanta Police Department. Two women with gunshot wounds were transported to a local hospital, where one succumbed to her injuries.

“The victim was a 26-year-old female who was here at work,” Deputy Chief Charles Hampton of the Atlanta Police Department said during a press briefing on Monday. “And we also have another victim who is 24 years of age, who also was shot and injured, who is currently in critical condition.”

Hampton also confirmed an arrest in connection with the shooting but did not offer further details about the 36-year-old suspect.

“What we know is that the suspect came inside the restaurant, ordered a sandwich, and there was something wrong with the sandwich that made him so upset, that he decided to take out his anger on two of the employees here,” Hampton said.

Florida deputies: 1-year-old baby left in hot car while mother went to bar

When questioned, Hampton confirmed reports that the suspect was upset over the amount of mayonnaise on the sandwich but said he didn’t want that information to detract from the focus of the briefing.

“I want the focus to be the gun violence. And again, it was something very senseless, too much mayo on a sandwich. … Yes, it’s a sandwich, but more importantly, someone who failed to resolve a conflict by just walking away, having a conversation to just reorder a sandwich, decided to take actions into his hands and now we have families who are devastated.”

Hampton also confirmed that the 24-year-old employee’s small child was in the restaurant at the time.

“Again, it’s very tragic. And more importantly for me, there’s a 5-year-old that was there, that’s going to have to deal with this long-term.”

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, police said.

