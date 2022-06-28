Get a sneak peek inside the new Aurora Medical Center — Sheboygan County during an open house Wednesday

SHEBOYGAN - Get a sneak peek inside the new Aurora Medical Center — Sheboygan County from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The new center, at 3400 Union Ave., will hold a community open house with a speaking presentation given at 5 p.m. Wednesday featuring remarks and a flower planting ceremony with Advocate Aurora Health leaders.

Attendees can interact with emergency vehicles, participate in wellness screenings, tour the facility and enjoy activities for the entire family, a news release said.

The new facility, near South Taylor Drive and Union Avenue, will open at 7 a.m. July 10. Construction on the facility started in 2019.

The $330 million, 345,000-square-foot hospital will have 113 beds, including 11 critical care, 13 operating rooms and five procedure rooms. The site will offer inpatient care, an expanded emergency department with Level 4 Trauma Center, services for surgical, behavioral health and pediatrics, and a center of excellence for cardiology and orthopedics.

The 115,000-square foot medical office building will house more than 36 specialty providers, providing care with the hospital in orthopedics and sports health, women’s health, cardiology, pulmonology, general surgery and neonatal intensive care unit. The campus will also include inpatient and outpatient surgical services, and a dedicated unit for inpatient adult and adolescent behavioral health services.

Regarding the future of the existing Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center building at 2629 N. Seventh St., Hannah Koerner, public affairs specialist with Advocate Aurora Health, said, “Based on our agreement with the city, we will look for a suitable buyer for redevelopment of the property.”

People can find out more at aurora.org/sheboygan-county-medical-center .

