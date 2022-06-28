ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

Get a sneak peek inside the new Aurora Medical Center — Sheboygan County during an open house Wednesday

By Brandon Reid, Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GJTRA_0gOUIuY900

SHEBOYGAN - Get a sneak peek inside the new Aurora Medical Center — Sheboygan County from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The new center, at 3400 Union Ave., will hold a community open house with a speaking presentation given at 5 p.m. Wednesday featuring remarks and a flower planting ceremony with Advocate Aurora Health leaders.

Attendees can interact with emergency vehicles, participate in wellness screenings, tour the facility and enjoy activities for the entire family, a news release said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MoCCT_0gOUIuY900

The new facility, near South Taylor Drive and Union Avenue, will open at 7 a.m. July 10. Construction on the facility started in 2019.

The $330 million, 345,000-square-foot hospital will have 113 beds, including 11 critical care, 13 operating rooms and five procedure rooms. The site will offer inpatient care, an expanded emergency department with Level 4 Trauma Center, services for surgical, behavioral health and pediatrics, and a center of excellence for cardiology and orthopedics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zgBs5_0gOUIuY900

The 115,000-square foot medical office building will house more than 36 specialty providers, providing care with the hospital in orthopedics and sports health, women’s health, cardiology, pulmonology, general surgery and neonatal intensive care unit. The campus will also include inpatient and outpatient surgical services, and a dedicated unit for inpatient adult and adolescent behavioral health services.

More: Fourth of July in Sheboygan County brings fireworks, parades and NASCAR racing at Road America

More: Suscha's Bar in Sheboygan survives Prohibition, evolving customers and a pandemic to reach 100 years in business

Regarding the future of the existing Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center building at 2629 N. Seventh St., Hannah Koerner, public affairs specialist with Advocate Aurora Health, said, “Based on our agreement with the city, we will look for a suitable buyer for redevelopment of the property.”

People can find out more at aurora.org/sheboygan-county-medical-center .

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews .

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Get a sneak peek inside the new Aurora Medical Center — Sheboygan County during an open house Wednesday

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sheboygan County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
Sheboygan County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Sheboygan, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Reid
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Sheboygan Press

The Sheboygan Press

773
Followers
251
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Sheboygan area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at sheboyganpress.com.

 http://sheboyganpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy