Dodgers: Watch Will Smith Appear in Pair of Bizarre Baseball Plays

Dodgers catcher Will Smith found himself in not one, but two of the strangest plays LA fans will see this year.

The Dodgers won their weekend series in Atlanta. Even with their offense stuck in second gear. On Sunday, the Dodgers plated the game-tying run with just one strike left thanks to outfielder Trayce Thompson. Thompson hit an excuse-me single off the glove of Braves first baseman Matt Olson to tie the game at two runs apiece. LA would go on to win 5-3 in an exhilarating extra-innings affair on Sunday Night Baseball.

The game had some great moments, including a pair of plays that involved Will Smith that fans have to see to believe.

In the bottom of the sixth inning with two runners on, Will Smith caught an errant pitch from reliever Yency Almonte. Pretty normal right? Except for the fact that the ball sailed behind the Braves hitter. Smith somehow caught the ball to avoid a wild pitch and prevent both runners from advancing in a crucial moment in the game.

Later in the game, Smith attempted to throw down to third to try to nail a Braves runner. Only problem was, Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud was in the way, or more specifically, d'Arnaud's bat was in the way. Smith's throw ricocheted of the onetime Dodger catcher's bat . The runner was was safe at third and since d'Arnaud didn't go out of his way to prevent the throw, was not called for interference.

The first weird play involving Smith was odd enough, but the second was even weirder. Case in point that on any given night, you may see something in a baseball game you've never seen before.