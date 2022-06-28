ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Acadia Healthcare Behavioral Health Hospital planned in Mesa

Mesa Independent
 2 days ago

Preliminary design for an Acadia Healthcare Behavioral Health Hospital recently was discussed by the Mesa Design Review Board.

The hospital is to be constructed north of Elliot Road on the west side of Ellsworth Road, with access to the hospital from Prairie Avenue and Peterson Avenue, Staff Planner Cassidy Welch said during a June 14 board meeting.

“The site plan shows one large-scale hospital,” she said. “The applicant is requesting alternative compliance to one of the design standards ... of the zoning ordinance — that’s for uninterrupted wall lengths exceeding 50 feet without articulation. That’s primarily for the front facade — the long metal panel facade.”

A total of 229 parking spaces are to be provided, Welch said.

Kaelee Wilson of Berry Riddell LLC is the applicant. Sunbelt Land Holdings LP is the owner.

The new 100-bed behavioral health hospital is to be split into five units that will treat both adolescents and adults, according to a written project narrative from Berry Riddell LLC.

“The proposed project is a one-story, 76,925-square-foot behavioral health hospital with 100 patient beds. There is an option for a 4,300-square-foot expansion, which would add approximately 20 beds,” it states. “It is anticipated that the hospital will add at minimum 158 new jobs. This use will add a much-needed sector of health care in an area that is currently underserved.”

The all-volunteer Mesa Design Review Board is unique in that its composition is set by the zoning ordinance to include two architects; two from other design professions such as landscape architecture, engineering, urban planning, interior design or other design-related background; one contractor or developer; and two residents, according to the city’s website.

Mesa Independent

Mesa, AZ
A community news source serving the city of Mesa outside of Phoenix, focusing on the city, the government, school and local neighbors.

