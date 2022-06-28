ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schools failed our children, says Mark Reardon of The Mark Reardon Show

By The Mark Reardon Show
 2 days ago

Mark Reardon, of The Mark Reardon Show, shares an article from The Atlantic revealing the devastating ways COVID-19 has impacted children’s education.

“The pandemic has amounted to a comprehensive assault on the American public school,” The Atlantic says.

Kids are not only affected academically but the article says they are also negatively impacted when it comes to “nutrition, and exercise, and friendship networks, and stable relationships with caring adults, and health care, and access to social workers, and even the attention, at home, of parents unburdened by the need to provide child care during school hours.

This loss of schooling fostered “unfinished” academic learning, with many students a semester or even full year behind , according to standardized tests administered nationwide.

“Attention my democrat friends, you have abused these kids beyond all recognition…you masked the kids, you kept them away from school,” Reardon said.

“You can’t write comedy this good if you go back in time and think about the nonsense they put us through.”

SOCIETY
