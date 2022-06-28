SouthCoast in Action: Whaling City Youth Baseball League highlights from June 20-23

Here's a look at recent action from Whaling City Baseball.

Monday, June 20

LeBeau’s 13, Amaral’s Linguica 2: Lucas Souza pitched five innings striking out 10 and scattering five hits while Ben Viera came on to strike out the side in the last inning to lock up the game for LeBeau’s. Kyle Soares went 4-for-4 with six RBI as LeBeau’s continues on a roll. Aiden Arunsi had two hits for Amaral’s.

DeBross Oil 18, Wonder Bowl 0: Landen Evangelho and Reed LaPlante each had three hits. Gavin, Logan and Parker Pacheco all had clutch hits as well that would get the Oilers back on the winning track on Monday night. Gavin Pacheco was credited with the win striking out 10 Wonder Bowl hitters before giving way to Austin Rodrigues. Cole Devlin and Tanner Cabral had the lone hits for Wonder Bowl.

Palace Pizza 6, Southcoast Towing 6: In a game that went to extra innings, playing seven full in an effort to decide a winner, this one would end in a tie. Southcoast and Palace battled it out with Matteo Pacheco going the distance for Palace giving up a mere four hits. However Southcoast would manufacture six runs on those four hits. Owen Tweedie doubled in two runs and Camdyn Messier scored the tying run for Southcoast. Landon Florent continued his fine play for Palace Pizza scoring three times and knocking in a run as well.

Tuesday, June 21

DeBross Oil 4, McCann & Son’s 0: Landen Evangelho tossed an absolute gem on Tuesday evening limiting the high powered McCann & Son’s offense to just one hit, a Jack Anderson sixth inning double. The Oilers came out on top in this annual heavyweight battle. Evangelho struck out eight McCann hitters and was served well by his defense with Reed LaPlante and Kevin Padilla flashing the leather in the infield for Debross. LaPlante doubled and Padilla scored three times, while Parker Pacheco and Jaiden Hebert had key hits to help insure the Oiler win.

Daves 18, Kitchens & Baths 0: Nathan Cook tossed a no-hitter, Chayse Mello ripped three hits, Joel Vazquez added four hits and Angelo Debortoli chipped in as well with his first career hit and RBI to lead Daves to yet another win.

A.C.G. 2, TS Sports 0: Ty Ross had two hits as did Zach Aguiar. Aguiar picked up the win on the mound as A.C.G. is making a push for a playoff spot with another win. Colton Almeida had a double for ACG and continued his steady play defensively in the ACG infield.

Wonder Bowl 1, Tremblay Bus 0: Cole Devlin hit a first inning triple and would score on a steal of home to give his team an early lead that would prove to be the only run of the game. Wonder Bowl would make that run hold up as Devlin was a bulldog on the mound striking out twelve Tremblay hitters and allowing only two hits in picking up the win.

Palace Pizza 12, N. B. Fire 0: Landon Florent tossed a complete-game no-hitter for the Pizza Crew striking out seven N.B. Fire hitters. Matteo Pacheco scored three times, Sylas Jorge had two hits and Florent knocked in a run to help his own cause and insure a Palace Pizza win.

Wednesday, June 22

McCann & Son’s 18, Table 8 Restaurant 0: Nick Frias was the winning pitcher, he also scored three times. Jack Andersson had two RBI, Quentin Frias, Isiah Figueroa and Ben Clough all chipped in with big hits to get The Paint Crew back in the winners circle.

Dave’s 13, N. B. Fire 0: Joel Vazquez and Maddyn Duarte combined to scatter one hit, while Chayse Mello knocked in three runs, Vazquez had two hits, Jeremiah Ramos, Dominic Padilla, Jaiden Clarke and Angelo Debortoli all contributed offensively to lead Dave’s to another win.

LeBeau’s 8, A.C.G. 0: Kyle Soares allowed one hit in a complete-game win. Soares also scored three times and blasted a two-run home run. Ben Viera had two hits, Mason Graveson knocked in two runs, and Lucas Greene scored twice as LeBeau’s remains at the top of the standings with their big win.

Thursday, June 23

Southcoast Towing 10, TS Sports 0: Kolin DaSilva struck out 17 and did not allow a hit, he also scored three times and rapped out three hits. Drew Alfaiate homered and Owen Tweedie had two RBI as Southcoast Towing makes their annual playoff stretch run.

Tremblay Bus 9, Amaral’s Linguica 1: Sam Sonnenburg was in complete control for Tremblay Bus striking out 18 and tossing a no-hitter in the process. Sonnenburg also helped his own cause with a couple of RBI. Cam Riccio scored twice, Tucker Wilcox added two hits and Syncere Lugo had two hits to put this game in the win column for The Bus Company.

Kitchens & Baths 13, Table 8 Restaurant 1: Landon Cabral had the only hit for Table 8 as Evan Sousa and Don Lopes Jr. were dominant on the mound for K & B. Myles Sequeria scored three times, Sousa chipped in with three RBI, and Noah Jupin joined in on the fun with two hits as K & B makes a strong push for a playoff spot.