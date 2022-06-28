ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Standard-Times

Former New Bedford police union treasurer sentenced for stealing $50,000 in union funds

By Frank Mulligan, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u82M9_0gOUI0e400

BOSTON – A former New Bedford Police Dept. officer and NBPD union treasurer was sentenced Monday for stealing nearly $50,000 in union funds.

Joshua Fernandes, 41, of New Bedford, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf to three months in prison and two years of supervised release, of which the first six months will be served in home confinement with location monitoring for the first three months. The government recommended a sentence of one year in prison. Fernandes was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $47,851. In October 2021, Fernandes pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

“Mr. Fernandes took an oath to protect and serve the people of New Bedford. Instead, he violated the trust bestowed upon him by both the New Bedford community and his fellow officers,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins in a press release. “For several years, Mr. Fernandes stole tens of thousands of dollars in union funds and recklessly spent it on a range of personal expenses including beach vacations, phone bills and online dating. Adding insult to injury, he tried to cover up his theft by backfilling the depleted accounts with more stolen funds from the union’s retirement investment account. Public officials who misuse their positions of trust for their own personal enrichment will be prosecuted. No one is above the law.”

“As a police officer, and union treasurer, Joshua Fernandes took an oath to uphold the law, but today he was sent to prison for breaking it. Fernandez stole tens of thousands of dollars in union funds—the hard-earned money of his fellow officers—and instead spent it on himself to settle more than four hundred personal charges, such as beach vacations, event tickets, children’s toys, and online dating,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division. “What he did is abhorrent, and today’s sentencing should be a warning to others that the FBI is committed to rooting out public corruption and preserving trust in law enforcement.”

Under review:NBPD undergoing 6-month assessment

Fernandes abused his position as union treasurer by using nearly $50,000 in union funds to pay for personal expenses including vacations, family outings, and a monthly wireless family phone plan, among other things, according to the release. Fernandes carried out his scheme by reimbursing his personal credit card accounts with union funds and by using the union’s credit cards to pay directly for non-union expenses.

'Filled with optimism': New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira lays out goals for 2022

Fernandes reportedly served as treasurer from 2011 to 2019. With union funds, the former sergeant allegedly spent about $1,000 on a Florida hotel stay; more than $3,000 on tickets for New Kids on the Block, Comic-Con and Hanson; more than $100 for the online dating site, Match.com; and more than $1,000 at the Toy Vault in Dartmouth.

U.S. Attorney Rollins, FBI SAC Bonavolonta and Jonathan Russo, district director of the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Labor Management Standards made the announcement Monday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugenia M. Carris, deputy chief of Rollins’ Public Corruption & Special Prosecutions Unit, prosecuted the case.

Comments / 0

Related
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Latin Kings Enforcer Admits to Racketeering

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford gang member who organized violence against rival gangs and instilled discipline in fellow gang members has pleaded guilty this week to racketeering and drugs-related charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 27-year-old Latin Kings member and enforcer Orlando Santiago-Torres, known as “King Landy,” admitted...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Enforcer of New Bedford Latin Kings Chapter Pleads Guilty to Racketeering Conspiracy

A former member and Enforcer of the New Bedford Chapter of the Massachusetts Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation (Latin Kings) pleaded guilty today to racketeering charges. Orlando Santiago-Torres, a/k/a “King Landy,” 27, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, more commonly referred to as RICO conspiracy, and conspiracy to manufacture and distribute controlled substances. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel scheduled sentencing for Oct. 13, 2022.
ABC6.com

City of Taunton to increase security at local park

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The city of Taunton is increasing its police presence at a local park to crack down on reckless and unsafe behavior. Mayor Shaunna O’Connell and Police Chief Edward Walsh announced Thursday that Hopewell Park will have heightened security in the area. In addition to police officers, Parks and Recreation Commissioner AJ Marshall said he hired a security guard to patrol the area.
TAUNTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Police Union#Police Sergeant#New Bedford Police Dept#District Court
police1.com

Mass. police officer suffers fatal on-duty medical event

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The Somerville Police Department is in mourning after an officer died on the job earlier this month. Officer Randy Isaacs, 41, suffered a possible cardiac event on June 19 while sitting in his cruiser, according to The Boston Globe. His cause of death was not immediately released.
SOMERVILLE, MA
whdh.com

Boston man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 Lawrence murder

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge has sentenced a Boston man to life in prison five years after he murdered a man at a house party in Lawrence and permanently wounded his brother. A jury found Jeffery Tapia, 28, guilty of first-degree murder after a five day trial. The jury...
LAWRENCE, MA
Boston

A man was told he needed a sticker to park at a Cape Cod beach. He reportedly left ‘very agitated,’ returned, and is now facing a slew of charges.

Following a lengthy search, a state police helicopter crew used infrared imaging to find the suspect hiding on a boat in West Falmouth Harbor. An Attleboro man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly slashed tires and assaulted several people in an angry rampage Sunday after being told that he needed a sticker to park at a Cape Cod beach, police said.
FALMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Dozens arrested in multi-agency drug sweep in Brockton, Massachusetts

BROCKTON, Mass. — Dozens of people were arrested Tuesday morning in a massive drug sweep in Brockton, Massachusetts, state and local officials said. Investigators said the multi-agency operation was at least two months in the making and targeted drug dealers who were selling and trafficking opioids, including fentanyl in Brockton.
liveboston617.org

Suspect in Custody After Search Warrant Execution Leads to the Recovery of Drugs and Cash in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island man charged after over 200 firearms seized facing additional charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Rhode Island man has been charged with multiple felony counts in Providence County Superior Court stemming from a Federal and State investigation into possession of illegal firearms. 38-year-old Ronald Andruchuk, of Burrillville, was charged by criminal information with...
WCVB

2 men arrested nearly 9 months after Boston homicide

Boston police have arrested two men on charges of murder and accessory after the fact nearly 9 months after a shooting in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. Just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, members of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit arrested Pierre Valbrun, 20, of Roxbury and Jonathan Thebaud, 32, of Brockton.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Arrest 34 in Sweep to Clean Up Open-Air Drug Market in Brockton

More than 30 people were arrested in a sweep meant to combat an open-air drug market in Brockton, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning, police said. Over 40 people were identified and 34 people were arrested, including "violent and prolific street-level dealers," Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason said at a news conference.
BROCKTON, MA
Uprise RI

Two recent, violent incidents involving police highlight the need to repeal LEOBoR in RI say advocates

The first, captured by local reporter Bill Bartholomew, shows off-duty Providence Police Officer Jeann Lugo allegedly assaulting Jennifer Rourke. This followed on violence perpetrated against Josh Mello, who was videoing a rally and was assaulted as he was being escorted away. Rourke is pressing charges, the Attorney General and the Rhode Island State Police are investigating, and Lugo is telling the press, through his lawyer, that further evidence will vindicate him.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police looking for suspect in afternoon bank robbery

Fall River Police are looking for a suspect in an afternoon bank robbery. According to Captain Barden Castro, yesterday, just after 3:30 p.m., officers and detectives responded to Rockland Trust Bank, 855 Brayton Avenue, due to a reported robbery. It was reported that a white male wearing a blue medical...
FALL RIVER, MA
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

1K+
Followers
939
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy