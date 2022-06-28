Whitehead: Why I'm seeking reelection to Scottsdale council

In 2018, Scottsdale voters elected me to bring community priorities to city hall. Four years later, we have gotten a lot done.

There is a renewed focus on protecting Scottsdale’s character and we’ve turned the tide on over-development. Scottsdale has more parks and open space, infrastructure is funded, fiscal discipline restored, and the McDowell Sonoran Preserve protected.

Scottsdale’s value was built on past leaders balancing the need to adapt for the future while staying true to our city’s roots. Maintaining this balance has served as my inspiration. A snapshot of successes is listed below.

Neighborhoods Matter: While large developments get media attention, most of my time is spent with residents protecting the special character of neighborhoods. Resident input helped me retain the Roosevelt “S” curve, restore equestrian easements, re-route sidewalks and roads to protect mature trees, and prevent development from undermining neighborhoods.

Protecting the Protectors: By advocating for better pay, new state laws, and benefits for our police and fire, we are protecting those that keep us safe. I’m proud to have earned both police and fire endorsements.

Ballot Box Victories: Putting residents in the driver’s seat led to voter-approved bonds and a new general plan; “firsts” in almost two decades. As a result, Scottsdale’s infrastructure is funded and citizens have more protections against over-development.

Protecting the Preserve: In 2018, I helped lead the effort to protect the McDowell Sonoran Preserve from development. This year, I stopped a proposed road within the Preserve saving a wildlife corridor and millions of tax dollars.

Two Crown Jewels: The Indian Bend Greenbelt and the Preserve, Scottsdale’s greatest achievements, need to be protected and maintained. Voters will have the opportunity to create perpetual maintenance funds and increase police and fire protections for these assets.

Economic, Environmental & Water Sustainability: Restoring Scottsdale’s sustainability leadership is saving tax dollars, reducing urban heat, investing in our economy, creating more parks, and ensuring a future with safe and reliable water.

The “Scottsdale Premium”: I was elected to prevent bad development, not postpone it. By restoring what former Mayor Manross dubbed the “Scottsdale Premium,” approved projects have lower heights, higher design standards, public open spaces, more trees and robust landscaping plans.

Short-Term Rentals: In my four years, the city has adopted ordinances to protect residents from short term rentals. While we have had some successes and continue to add resources such as a STR police unit, the work is far from done and STRs remains a top priority.

Scottsdale is again investing in the “sparkle” that makes our sonoran desert city a premier destination to live and visit and residents are back in the driver’s seat. We’ve adopted high level policies that tackle urban heat, expand water resources, and protect neighborhoods from disruptive STRs. I am running for re-election to ensure these policies deliver meaningful results.