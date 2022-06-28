ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford commission funds 3 high school expansions, 4 safety buildings

By Scott Broden, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
 2 days ago

Rutherford County Commissioners agreed Monday to fund $136 million to expand Riverdale, Smyrna and Oakland high schools by December 2024.

Construction costs have increased since the Rutherford County Board of Education initially requested $137.2 million in February to keep up with growth by expanding five high schools, including two still awaiting funding: La Vergne and Blackman.

The expansions will allow each high school to serve up to 2,500 to 2,600 students within buildings and reduce the need for portable classrooms, such as 15 at Smyrna High this past year. The fast-growing district depended on 154 portable classrooms to serve 49,300 students at 50 schools, and enrollment is expected to be over 50,000 children next year.

The projects also will improve safety especially at Riverdale and Oakland where there are "kids outside an enclosed environment" on campuses that each have portable classrooms and annexes that are unconnected to the main buildings, Commissioner Joe Gourley of Smyrna said.

"We need to do what’s right," said Gourley, who joined a unanimous commission decision to fund the $136 million for the first three of five high school projects. "We need to do it now."

School safety: Five high school expansion plans will improve campus safety in Rutherford County

Expansions should delay need for rezoning of high schools

Fellow Commissioner Robert Peay Jr. of the Readyville community on the east side agreed the expansions will improve "a dangerous situation" with open courtyards at Riverdale and Oakland.

"All these schools deserve that expansion," said Peay, who recalled being a 1972 graduate of Kittrell School when he could keep a shotgun in the gunrack of his vehicle whiled parked at school. "Times have changed."

School officials had hoped to get the expansions for Riverdale, Smyrna and Oakland high schools completed by August 2024 before learning construction costs and challenges have increased for projects that will take 18 months to complete.

Commissioner Allen McAdoo of Murfreesboro also suggested the county needs to expand La Vergne High and Blackman High as soon as possible. Commissioner David Gammon of La Vergne agreed.

"Please don’t forget La Vergne," Gammon said.

More expansions planned

The expansions are cheaper than paying for a new school on raw land with infrastructure needs, Commissioner Mike Kusch of Murfreesboro said.

The projects also will delay the need for rezoning of the high schools, Kusch added.

"We all know how upsetting that can be to families," Kusch said.

In addition to the high school projects, the board has more expansion plans over the next several years to relieve overcrowding by adding 16 classrooms each at Stewarts Creek Elementary and Stewarts Creek Middle, and 20 to 25 classrooms at Blackman Elementary.

5th HS expansion joins list of plans: Board backs expansion plan for 5 Rutherford County high schools, adding Blackman to list

Commission backs 4 safety buildings

In addition to the school expansions, the commissioners agreed to pursue plans to build four additional public health and safety buildings each with stations for firefighters and Emergency Medical Service ambulance crews.

The four projects would follow the first two previously funded for the Rockvale and Kittrell communities. The other four will be built in the Walter Hill, Lascassas, Christiana and west-side communities, Commissioner Pettus Read of the Rockvale community said.

Commissioners decided to pursue the projects after learning the second half of the $64.4 million "State and Local Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Fund" had arrived. The federal grant is part of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan that also provides $350 billion to state and local governments .

The buildings will each include a community food pantry room that can provide pandemic testing and vaccinations, an office for a sheriff's deputy and tornado safe room.

The west-side public health and safety building had been planned by the Almaville Convenience Center, but officials determined donated land on Franklin Road (state Route 96) from a new housing subdivision under construction for 1,150 homes, Harmony Del Webb, was a better location, Commissioner Read said.

Harmony Del Webb will provide homes for owners 55 and up without children, and is on 576 acres of previous farmland owned by former Rutherford County Mayor Ernest Burgess and his wife, Peggy.

Reach reporter Scott Broden with news tips or questions by emailing him at sbroden@dnj.com. Follow him on Twitter @ScottBroden.

School expansion plans

Rutherford County school officials expect continued growth at campuses with expansion plans from the existing enrollments counted Dec. 7:

  • Riverdale High: 1,788 students (six portable classrooms)
  • Smyrna High: 2,138 students (15 portable classrooms)
  • Oakland High: 1,958 students (10 portable classrooms)
  • La Vergne High: 2,036 students (seven portable classrooms)
  • Blackman High: 1,999 students (four portable classrooms)
  • Stewarts Creek Elementary: 1,186 students (six portable classrooms)
  • Stewarts Creek Middle: 1,029 students (zero portable classrooms)
  • Blackman Elementary: 1,131 students (nine portable classrooms)

Source: Rutherford County school officials

The Daily News Journal

The Daily News Journal

