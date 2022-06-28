Heat is on for corn, soybeans

false

Corn and soybeans continue to grow as Illinois begins to dry out from the summer heat.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, about half the state is rated “abnormally dry.” This includes most of the northern half of Crawford County. Parts of 10 counties are suffering moderate drought. The closest of these is Coles County.

Precipitation last week averaged 1 inch across the state, .08 inch above normal. Crawford County was one of the wetter parts of Illinois, receiving 1.65 inches from a single storm early Sunday.

The county was also hotter than much of the state. The average statewide temperature was 76.4 degrees, 2.6 degrees above normal, while the average here was almost 79.93. The mercury hit triple digits twice and was above 90 four times.

Topsoil moisture supply was rated 9 percent very short, 22 percent short, 68 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 7 percent very short, 20 percent short and 73 percent adequate.

There were 6.1 days suitable for field work last week.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported the Illinois corn crop condition as 2 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 23 percent fair, 59 percent good and 11 percent excellent.

Soybeans emerged reached 96 percent, compared to the five-year average of 92 percent. Beans blooming reached 2 percent, compared to the average of 10 percent.

Soybean condition was rated 3 percent very poor, 7 percent poor, 24 percent fair, 54 percent good and 12 percent excellent.

Winter wheat harvested for grain was 66 percent, compared to the average of 57 percent. Condition of the crop was rated 4 percent very poor, 9 percent poor, 19 percent fair, 54 percent good and 14 percent excellent.