ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, IL

Heat is on for corn, soybeans

By By Randy Harrison
Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 2 days ago

false

Corn and soybeans continue to grow as Illinois begins to dry out from the summer heat.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, about half the state is rated “abnormally dry.” This includes most of the northern half of Crawford County. Parts of 10 counties are suffering moderate drought. The closest of these is Coles County.
Precipitation last week averaged 1 inch across the state, .08 inch above normal. Crawford County was one of the wetter parts of Illinois, receiving 1.65 inches from a single storm early Sunday.
The county was also hotter than much of the state. The average statewide temperature was 76.4 degrees, 2.6 degrees above normal, while the average here was almost 79.93. The mercury hit triple digits twice and was above 90 four times.
Topsoil moisture supply was rated 9 percent very short, 22 percent short, 68 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 7 percent very short, 20 percent short and 73 percent adequate.
There were 6.1 days suitable for field work last week.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported the Illinois corn crop condition as 2 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 23 percent fair, 59 percent good and 11 percent excellent.
Soybeans emerged reached 96 percent, compared to the five-year average of 92 percent. Beans blooming reached 2 percent, compared to the average of 10 percent.
Soybean condition was rated 3 percent very poor, 7 percent poor, 24 percent fair, 54 percent good and 12 percent excellent.
Winter wheat harvested for grain was 66 percent, compared to the average of 57 percent. Condition of the crop was rated 4 percent very poor, 9 percent poor, 19 percent fair, 54 percent good and 14 percent excellent.

Comments / 0

Related
Local 4 WHBF

Illinois Family Relief Plan begins July 1

Beginning July 1, the Illinois Family Relief Plan will take effect, giving consumers relief on grocery, gas and property taxes. The plan adds up to an estimated $1.83 billion in relief, including income and property tax rebates and a temporary cut in several sales taxes, including a year long suspension of grocery taxes. “Starting tomorrow, […]
WAND TV

Illinois Family Relief Plan to go into effect Friday

(WAND) - Starting July 1, the Illinois Family Relief Plan will go into effect, providing relief on the grocery tax, gas tax, and property taxes. The plan totals an estimated $1.83 billion in relief, including income and property tax rebates and a temporary cut in several sales taxes. “Starting tomorrow,...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois’ $1.83B tax relief program starts July 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker kicked off a series of tax relief programs for Illinois residents that begin going into effect on Friday, July 1st. The Family Relief Plan totals an estimated $1.83 billion in relief, including income and property tax rebates and a temporary cut in several sales taxes. “Starting tomorrow, every […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Crawford County, IL
City
Normal, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
WIBC.com

NWS: Rain, Storms Possible Across Indiana This Weekend

STATEWIDE–Rain is likely to return to Indiana sometime Friday night, according to the National Weather Service. “That rain is supposed to return with a cold front. Southern portions of Indiana may experience quite a bit of rainfall over the next few days. Northern Indiana will get some rain as the front moves through, but since the cold front is stalling past northern Indiana, they shouldn’t receive as much rainfall,” said Mallory Monaghan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Summer Heat#The U S Drought Monitor
KISS 106

Massive Bacon Recall in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

Over 185,000 pounds of ready-to-eat bacon is being recalled in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky due to "extraneous materials". Who doesn't enjoy a few strips of crispy bacon? Just thinking about that delicious treat makes me hungry. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that approximately 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon products are currently being recalled.
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Air quality alert in effect Thursday for parts of northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The level of ozone in Allen, Wabash and Huntington counties has been forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups on Thursday, June 30. Active children and adults, the elderly and people with heart or lung disease should limit or avoid prolonged outdoor exertion while an Air Quality Action Day for Ozone is in effect.
HUNTINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
WANE-TV

Farmers sue Indiana agency for poor oversight of grain elevator

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A group of Huntington County farmers claimed the Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency broke state law by allowing Salamonie Mills (SMI) to remain open when the agency knew the grain elevator was millions of dollars in debt. As WANE 15 first reported,...
WCIA

RESULTS: Referendums in central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were several referendums up for grabs Tuesday night with voters. In Mahomet, people were asked to vote on a $98 million referendum. It would pay for a new junior high, plus other upgrades in the Mahomet-Seymour School District. The plan is called the Bulldog Blueprint. The referendum failed. In Neoga, […]
MAHOMET, IL
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Continues Rapid National Expansion Throughout Illinois

Leader in Better-Chicken Segment Signs 14-Unit Development Agreement with Experienced Operator for DuPage, Will and Kankakee Counties. June 29, 2022 // Franchising.com // NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise which features dine-in and drive-thru in the better-chicken segment, announced today it has inked a 14-unit deal for three major Illinois counties. With over 900 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.
ILLINOIS STATE
abc57.com

New laws that take effect in Indiana on July 1, 2022

Here are a few of the new laws that take effect in Indiana on July 1, 2022. The bill designates the mastodon as the official state fossil of Indiana. Repeals the law that requires a person to obtain a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. Specifies that certain persons who are not otherwise prohibited from carrying or possessing a handgun are not required to obtain or possess a license or permit from the state to carry a handgun in Indiana. Prohibits certain individuals from knowingly or intentionally carrying a handgun. Creates the crime of "unlawful carrying of a handgun" and specifies the penalties for committing this crime. Allows particular individuals who do not meet the requirements to receive a handgun license and are not otherwise prohibited to carry a handgun in limited places. Allows a resident of Indiana to obtain in certain circumstances a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. Makes theft of a firearm a Level 5 felony.
INDIANA STATE
Robinson Daily News

Robinson Daily News

Robinson, IL
1K+
Followers
635
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

302 S. Cross St., Robinson, IL 62454 (618) 544-2101

 https://roblawnews.com/robinson

Comments / 0

Community Policy