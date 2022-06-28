2 Texas Residents Claim Huge Lottery Prizes

Photo: Getty Images

Two Texas residents are now $2 million richer after claiming top lottery prizes!

A San Angelo resident, who elected to remain anonymous, claimed the first of four top prizes in the Premier Catch lottery game, according to the Texas Lottery . The winning ticket was sold at Murphy USA at 405 N.E. Georgia Ave. in Sweetwater.

An Ingram resident also claimed a $2 million ticket in the Mega Millions drawing from June 17. The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier (2) was purchased at Mini Mart at 929 Front St. in Comfort. It matches all five white ball numbers drawn (20-36-53-56-69), but not the Mega Ball number (16).

In more lottery news, a winning $7.25 million ticket was sold in Irving and is waiting for a Texan to claim the prize. The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers in the June 25 Lotto Texas drawing (7-10-23-34-46-47). Last week, four residents each claimed $1 million lottery prizes . The residents were from Borger, Salado, Southlake and Barstow. Two winning tickets were from a scratch ticket game, while the other two claimed Powerball prizes.