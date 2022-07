Max Tundra, the British producer who released three cult-favorite albums in the 2000s, is re-pressing each of them on vinyl, via Domino. As well as Some Best Friend You Turned Out to Be, Mastered by Guy at the Exchange, and Parallax Error Beheads You, he will release a remix mixtape digitally. Remixtape features remixes by Julia Holter, Kero Kero Bonito, and a cover by Katie Dey, as well as a remix by Tundra’s successor in madcap pop production, A. G. Cook. Listen to the PC Music founder’s remix of “Lights,” from Mastered by Guy at the Exchange, below, and scroll down for the full Remixtape tracklist.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO