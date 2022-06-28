Violent Femmes Announce Fall Tour Dates

Hello Southern Minnesota, my name is Kinsey, and I am Kat Kountry 105’s newest DJ and content creator. Here is a chance to get to know me, as I say hello to the community!. To begin, I am a 22-year-old woman, who just graduated From Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. After being a college radio DJ for four years and a Music Director for two years at Luther’s radio station, I decided to continue pursuing this career with the help of my Communication Studies degree. With my job as a Music Director, I was given many new singles and albums from smaller artists around the world, and I was able to listen to their music and then send out my favorites to our thirty other DJs! I am what you call a music fanatic, so this career and this wonderful opportunity at Kat Kountry seemed quite fitting!

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO