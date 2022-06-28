ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio robocallers put on alert

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38GFWc_0gOUG5Yl00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – In a continuing effort to crack down on robocalls, the Ohio Robocall Enforcement Unit is warning businesses that it will “pursue enforcement action” against those that are engaging in illegal conduct.

The target is Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) providers, a technology that allows voice calls using a broadband internet connection instead of a regular phone line. Some businesses use them to reach potential customers.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has postponed the last execution that was scheduled for this year.

Both the business and the VoIP could be in trouble if it’s determined that what they are doing is illegal, in violation of state and federal laws aimed at reining in telemarketing.

Yost sent warning letters to the VoIP providers reminding them of the regulations and potential violations. He decided to put the providers on alert after activity showed up on tracebacks that potentially violated the law.

Ohio Assistant Attorney General Erin Leahy wrote in one letter, “based on information obtained in those tracebacks, it appears that your customer (redacted) may be involved in such illegal activity. We are writing to inform you about the laws, regulations and enforcement actions that may bear upon your business activities.”

The Robocall Enforcement Unit was created by Yost in 2020 to track robocall complaints, initiate legal action and educate Ohioans about robocalls.

“There is a lot of behind-the-scenes work to get to the place where my robocall unit is ready to take action. And it starts with Ohio consumers reporting the nuisance calls.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Ohio Planned Parenthood still providing abortions up to 6 weeks

UPDATE: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported Ohio Planned Parenthood locations were no longer providing abortion services. While their website appointment portal did display a message stating they were “not currently providing abortions” at their Ohio centers, Planned Parenthood said in a press release Thursday that message was due to “technical difficulties” and […]
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

11 NE Ohioans charged with bank fraud, stealing from USPS

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of 11 Northeast Ohioans were charged today for stealing mail from the USPS, some of which included checks, which were then altered, forged and duplicated for financial gain, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The individuals included:. Elijah Payne, 21, of Streetsboro. William...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man implicated in nationwide multi-million dollar narcotics operation

A Youngstown man has been arrested as part of what the Drug Enforcement Agency calls a national narcotics distribution operation bringing drugs from California to Ohio. Sixty-year-old Darrell Enrico Maurice Peterman Sr. of Youngstown is among ten people named in a federal indictment involving the seizure of more than 210 pounds of narcotics including 115,000 pills, nearly half a million in cash, 7 firearms, and 4 vehicles.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Abortion in Ohio, Part 2: Even More Legal Rights Are on the Chopping Block

This story is part of CityBeat's and Cleveland Scene's feature package about what the June 24 reversal of Roe v. Wade means in Ohio. Read more stories in our abortion series. As the United States wraps up Pride month and Juneteenth celebrations, there are questions about how the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision on abortion may affect additional human and legal rights.
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Is Ohio Headed For A Drought?

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, parts of many Midwestern states are currently experiencing abnormally dry conditions. In addition, Ohio's neighbors in central and western Kentucky and northern Indiana are experiencing moderate droughts. But what does that mean for Ohio?. Ohio experienced an exceptionally wet May, with places like Cincinnati...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
telecompetitor.com

Brightspeed to Pass 380,000 Ohio Addresses with XGS-PON

Brightspeed says that it will pass 380,000 addresses with its XGS-PON fiber broadband in Ohio during the next few years. The company says that more than 170,000 of those passings will be completed by the end of next year. The phase of the build for this year and next will...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Attorney General#Robocalls#Voice Over#Ohioans
Knox Pages

20 people found guilty in Mount Vernon Municipal Court

MOUNT VERNON – Judge John Thatcher found five guilty and after arraignments, hearings and trials this week in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court. These were the cases brought forward by the Mount Vernon Law Director's Office. JUNE 29. Gilmar Hernandez, 26, of Mount Vernon, was found guilty of Operating...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

Pennsylvania court blocks governor’s bridge tolling plan

A state court on Thursday permanently blocked Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to toll as many as nine major bridges on interstates in Pennsylvania, siding with three Pittsburgh-area municipalities that argued that his administration had violated procedures in getting to the advanced stage of considering the idea.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wyso.org

Some Ohio prosecutors won't enforce state's new abortion ban

Prosecutors in the two counties that make up half of all the state’s abortions said they won’t prosecute violations of Ohio’s new six-week abortion ban. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, both Democrats, have signed onto a letter with dozens of prosecutors and city attorneys throughout the nation, saying they won’t seek charges for those who perform or pursue abortions.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

WKBN

36K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy