James Herman Weiss

Mitchel Stewart Simonson, age 21, passed away on June 24, 2022. He was born on September 12, 2000, to Nathan Simonson and Crystal Gavins in Madison, WI. Mitchel had the biggest smile that instantly put a smile on everyone else’s face, even if you were having a bad day; this is what everyone loved about him most, not to mention his contagious laugh that could fill a room of silence. He had the brightest, most sincere eyes that could tell a story. The most special thing about Mitchel was how huge his heart was; he was selfless in the way that he would put everyone else before himself as long as it made them happy and put a smile on their face. His family was incredibly important to him; he protected his younger siblings as they were his world and were beyond proud to call Nathan and Crystal his parents. Mitchel was always the life of the party and could change your mood in no time. He was the biggest risk-taker; always willing to experience new things and live life to the fullest. He had the goofiest personality that made you feel like you could be yourself around him. Mitchel was an amazing artist and was something he loved to do in his free time. He was a hard, determined worker; when he had something in mind, he was going to get it done no matter the circumstance. Mitchel also enjoyed watching movies and not only was listening to music an inspiration to him but so was playing music, which was another one of his many talents.

