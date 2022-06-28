James Herman Weiss was born on August 8, 1927. He passed away surrounded by family on June 22, 2022. As Jim stated many times, he lived a good life. He shared it with his childhood sweetheart Ann (Onnie) and felt fortunate to live it all in Fort Atkinson. Many...
Gladys S. Quale, 85, of Cambridge, passed away in the arms of some loving people on June 26, 2022 at London Lodge. She was born on November 12, 1936 in Chicago, IL. Gladys was an amazing mother who is survived by her children, Nikki Seeber, Neal Hamer and Roberta Williamson; grandchildren, Austin Stoltenburg, Crystal Seeber, Mason Seeber and Richard Williamson; great grandchildren, Kristen and Jackson Williamson; sisters, Tina Congdon and Dale Benedict; niece, Amber Kuecker and nephews, Dylan Drebenstedt, Caleb Congdon and Lance and Rick Carmichael. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Robert Hamer and sister, Corrine Carmichael.
Diane Carol Rappe, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Sept. 20, 1942, in Madison, the daughter of Frederick and Vivian (Bennett) Streber. Diane graduated from Madison East High School in 1960. She married Jack Rappe on...
James J. Tuschen, age 47, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born July 25, 1974, in Madison and was the son of Steven and Alice (Vanderbloemen) Tuschen. Jim spent his entire life in the Sun Prairie area where he went to school and later worked. Jim started working for the family business, Joe Tuschen Trucking, Inc. as a teenager. Throughout his life he could be found, either driving a semi-truck, hauling milk or doing the mechanical work and maintenance on the semis.
Kathleen S. “Kathy” Rockey, age 78 of Orangeville, IL, formerly of Argyle, WI, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born October 2, 1943, in Monroe, WI the daughter of Raymond and Ruth Ann (Thompson) Steiner. Kathy grew up in Argyle where she graduated from Argyle High School in 1962. She was united in marriage to Roy R. Rockey in 1967 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Argyle. Together they moved to Orangeville where she spent 20 years as a cook at the Orangeville Grade School.
Mitchel Stewart Simonson, age 21, passed away on June 24, 2022. He was born on September 12, 2000, to Nathan Simonson and Crystal Gavins in Madison, WI. Mitchel had the biggest smile that instantly put a smile on everyone else’s face, even if you were having a bad day; this is what everyone loved about him most, not to mention his contagious laugh that could fill a room of silence. He had the brightest, most sincere eyes that could tell a story. The most special thing about Mitchel was how huge his heart was; he was selfless in the way that he would put everyone else before himself as long as it made them happy and put a smile on their face. His family was incredibly important to him; he protected his younger siblings as they were his world and were beyond proud to call Nathan and Crystal his parents. Mitchel was always the life of the party and could change your mood in no time. He was the biggest risk-taker; always willing to experience new things and live life to the fullest. He had the goofiest personality that made you feel like you could be yourself around him. Mitchel was an amazing artist and was something he loved to do in his free time. He was a hard, determined worker; when he had something in mind, he was going to get it done no matter the circumstance. Mitchel also enjoyed watching movies and not only was listening to music an inspiration to him but so was playing music, which was another one of his many talents.
Adam J. Morgan, age 18, of Monroe, died on Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home. Adam enjoyed watching Peppa Pig movies, Gunsmoke, and loved playing with other children. He knew the Bible, especially Psalm 23. Adam brought great joy to his grandparents and those he met. He will be missed dearly and never be forgotten by his grandparents, Don and Shirley Morgan of Monroe.
Janine T. (Tangye) DiPofi, age 70 of New Glarus, WI passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born on September 30, 1951, the daughter of Raymond and Alice (Noble) Tangye. Janine worked as a registered nurse at Badger Prairie Healthcare in...
WATERLOO, Wis. — Cindy Jo Wiedenbeck, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Prairie Ridge Hospital in Columbus. She was born on January 12, 1957, in Madison, WI, the daughter of Barbara Jean and James Frank Carter. She worked for Central Wisconsin Center for many years, but also enjoyed all of her years of waitressing.
STOUGHTON – Virginia Ann “Ginny” Noyce, age 84, of Stoughton, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022. She was born on Nov. 29, 1937, in Marshfield, Wis., the daughter of William and Edna (Specht) Rabe. Ginny attended Marshfield schools and received an associate degree in nursing. She...
Wang Chou Yang, age 76, of Fort Atkinson, WI, passed away peacefully on Monday June 13, 2022, at his home surrounded by his wife and children. Wang Chou was born on August 24, 1945, in the Village of Phonxai, Louangphabang Province, Laos. He was the son of Toua Yang and Ia Chang Yang, stepson to Pang Koua Yang, brother to Tong Xeng Yang and Yia Yang, and stepbrother to Colonel Nhia Xou Yang, Youa Pao Yang, Lieutenant Colonel Boua Fue Yang, Mai Yang and Ying Yang all of whom preceded him in death. He is survived by his stepbrother Chue Ge Yang and half-sister Ploua Yang Her.
DeForest – Harry R. Wolter, age 92, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on June 22, 2022. Harry was born on May 8, 1930, and raised in Berlin, Germany. After finishing school, he was employed as a carpenter specializing in cabinet making. Harry met...
You can support your caffeine habit and the Madison Public Library with this new coffee blend. JBC Coffee Roasters is partnering with the Madison Public Library Foundation, which works to support the public library system, with its new Blossom Blend. From July 1 through July 15, if you purchase a bag of Blossom Blend online, 50% of the proceeds will go toward the foundation.
You can find out more about Fiona and the other animals up for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society at giveshelter.org. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
UW Health’s chief quality officer Dr. Jeff Pothof joins Live at Four to talk about the latest COVID-19 headlines. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (AP) — LIV Golf’s first U.S. event was set to begin Thursday, with a group of survivors and families who lost loved ones in the Sept. 11 terror attacks planning to gather at a nearby park to speak out against the Saudi Arabia-funded tour. Brett...
Comments / 0