You may have heard that the spotted lanternflies (Lycorma delicatula) – SLF for short – have now surrounded Clinton County. They are getting closer! The devastation from the SLF is yet to come. The current tree damage is mostly due to an outbreak of the spongy moth (Lymantria dispar), formerly known as the gypsy moth. Who needs to worry about the future effects of the SLF, when spongy moth larvae have munched their way through Pennsylvania’s trees this year? Well, we might actually be able to learn something from dealing with L. dispar that can help us prepare for L. delicatula.

CLINTON COUNTY, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO