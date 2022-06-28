ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Hopi High School graduates 62

Cover picture for the articlePOLACCA, Ariz. — Sixty-two Hopi High students graduated May 26 at Bruin Stadium. About 300 parents, relatives and friends attended. Hopi Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma and Vice Chairman Craig Andrews spoke briefly as they recognized Valedictorian Brady Namoki and Salutatorian Sariah Manheimer. Both spoke about being proud of the graduates, urging them...

