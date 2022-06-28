Hopi High School graduates 62

Hugging historic Route 66 and serving as a gateway to the Grand Canyon, Flagstaff may be the ultimate summer road trip destination. Nestled at the base of the San Francisco Peaks within the world’s largest Ponderosa pine forest, the mountain town bucks typical notions of the Arizona desert. It even boasts a distant celebrity by the name of Pluto, which was discovered at the Lowell Observatory thanks to Flagstaff’s famous (and legally preserved) dark skies. A state university keeps the town of 65,000 lively, and the food and drinks scene continues to evolve, with quality cocktails and beer growing alongside historic speakeasies and iconic coffee shops. “Flagstaff hosts millions of visitors from around the world each year and has built an amazing collection of hospitality endeavors,” says Michael Marquess, the founder of Mother Road Brewing Company, who shares some of his favorite spots. “As locals, we all enjoy the benefits!”

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO