Tampa Bay Rays vs Milwaukee Brewers Prediction and Betting Odds June 28

The New York Yankees will take on the Houston Astros on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Yankees-Astros prediction and pick. This game will easily be the most entertaining contest on Thursday night. The Yankees enter this game as the best team in the MLB, sporting a 56-20 record and a 13-game lead in the AL East. The Astros can’t compare with New York’s record, but unsurprisingly, they also come into this game as one of the better teams in the MLB. Houston has dominated their division with a 47-27 record, a record that has given them a stranglehold on the AL West. A battle between division leaders always makes for an interesting matchup, and this game is no exception. Let’s cut to the chase and get straight into the pick.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO