Saint Petersburg, FL

Tampa Bay Rays vs Milwaukee Brewers Prediction and Betting Odds June 28

By Andy Lang
wagertalk.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Rays vs Milwaukee Brewers Betting Preview. WagerTalk MLB handicapper Andy Lang offers his Tampa Bay Rays vs Milwaukee Brewers betting preview for Tuesday, June 28. The Brewers hold a slight 0.5 game lead in the NL Central while the Rays sit forth in the AL East. Still...

www.wagertalk.com

