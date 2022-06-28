ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Skilled to Work: WTVA job fair helped job seekers make connections

By Zac Carlisle
wtva.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - WTVA's job fair on June...

www.wtva.com

Comments / 1

Related
wtva.com

Family lost Lee County home in overnight fire

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A family lost their home during an overnight fire in the Auburn community of Lee County. Mooreville-Eggville Fire Chief Ron Witte said the house is on County Road 1067. He said the fire happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Thursday, June 30. Witte said the family...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Oxford businesses prepping for championship parade

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The historic Oxford Square will be one of the most exciting places to be in the state of Mississippi on Wednesday, June 29. The Ole Miss national championship parade begins at 5:15 p.m. Businesses there are doing what they can to be prepared for the crowd...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo PD hosting gun safety program on June 30

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is conducting a gun safety course on June 30. It’ll be held from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at the Tupelo Police Athletic League at 204 Douglas Street.
TUPELO, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tupelo, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Police teach community members gun safety

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Members of the Tupelo Police Department aren't beating around the bush when it comes to gun safety - they know they're the ones that have to make the first move. Chief John Quaka and Corporal Nathan Sheffield both spoke at a free class on Thursday, June...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Southside Blues Festival is back in full swing this weekend

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a saying in the Blues world – The best cure for the Blues is the Blues. And Southside – Townsend Park is the place to kick those Blues this weekend. The Southside Blues Festival is back in full swing this weekend....
COLUMBUS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtva#Job Fair#Job Seekers
wcbi.com

Columbus Community Counseling share warning of recent scam calls

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Scams are everywhere whether it be calls, texts, emails, or social media. Members at Columbus Community Counseling are seeing more romance scams as of late. Romance scams come from people who portray themselves as someone else online and lure people into giving them money or...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Search continues for missing Alcorn County man

JACINTO, Miss. (WTVA) - The search continues for a missing Alcorn County man. Wade Davis, 78, disappeared Wednesday morning, June 22 while out walking his dog, which he’s known to do almost daily. He lives along County Road 356 in the Jacinto community. Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said...
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Municipal School District hosting Summer Feeding Program

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – School may be out, but cafeteria crews with the Columbus Municipal School District are staying busy. The District is continuing its Summer Feeding Program. Cafeterias at all of Columbus’s schools are serving breakfast and lunch to all kids 18 and under. The program continues...
COLUMBUS, MS
yalnews.com

Northwest Offers Free Adult Education Classes At Water Valley Campus

Northwest Mississippi Community College (NWCC) has an orientation scheduled July 11 – 15 for free adult education classes. The orientation will be held at NWCC’s satellite campus in Water Valley, Everest, located at 802 Central Street. The adult education classes are open for adults interesting in obtaining a...
WATER VALLEY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
wtva.com

AT&T feature to help 911 dispatchers pinpoint locations

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Being able to track 911 calls is very important for dispatchers. They now have an easier way to find out where a caller is calling from, thanks to AT&T's Locate Before Route feature. The technology uses GPS instead of cell towers to give a more precise...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Missing Corinth Mississippi man

The ground search for missing Wade Davis has been cancelled. WTVA's Jake White interviewed sheriff Ben Caldwell on the decision. Ground search for missing Alcorn County man suspended. Alcorn County authorities have suspended the ground search for a missing Jacinto man.
CORINTH, MS
WAPT

Mississippi doctor alleviates concerns about treatment in wake of abortion ruling

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi State Medical Association is aware that there's a lot of uncertainty surrounding last week's landmarkU.S. Supreme Court ruling that ended federal abortion rights. But they say women should relax and remember the confidential patient-physician relationship won't be broken, no matter what happens. "What I...
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

Two new assistant superintendents to join Cmsd administration

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Classes may be out for summer but the Columbus Municipal School District is already planning for the upcoming school year. Across the Golden Triangle, several school districts are making changes at their central offices. As the roles for educators change over the years, some local school administrators...
COLUMBUS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy