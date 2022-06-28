Skilled to Work: WTVA job fair helped job seekers make connections

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A family lost their home during an overnight fire in the Auburn community of Lee County. Mooreville-Eggville Fire Chief Ron Witte said the house is on County Road 1067. He said the fire happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Thursday, June 30. Witte said the family...
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The historic Oxford Square will be one of the most exciting places to be in the state of Mississippi on Wednesday, June 29. The Ole Miss national championship parade begins at 5:15 p.m. Businesses there are doing what they can to be prepared for the crowd...
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Members of the Tupelo Police Department aren't beating around the bush when it comes to gun safety - they know they're the ones that have to make the first move. Chief John Quaka and Corporal Nathan Sheffield both spoke at a free class on Thursday, June...
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Emergency personnel in Chickasaw County gathered Tuesday to go over emergency scenarios like active-shooters. A training presentation was shown at the Floy Dyer Manor in Houston. Several entities participated, including the Chickasaw County School District and Trace Regional Hospital. EMA Director Linda Griffin said the county...
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a saying in the Blues world – The best cure for the Blues is the Blues. And Southside – Townsend Park is the place to kick those Blues this weekend. The Southside Blues Festival is back in full swing this weekend....
Alcorn County authorities have suspended the ground search for a missing Jacinto man. Ground search for missing Alcorn County man suspended. Alcorn County authorities have suspended the ground search for a missing Jacinto man.
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Scams are everywhere whether it be calls, texts, emails, or social media. Members at Columbus Community Counseling are seeing more romance scams as of late. Romance scams come from people who portray themselves as someone else online and lure people into giving them money or...
JACINTO, Miss. (WTVA) - The search continues for a missing Alcorn County man. Wade Davis, 78, disappeared Wednesday morning, June 22 while out walking his dog, which he’s known to do almost daily. He lives along County Road 356 in the Jacinto community. Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said...
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – School may be out, but cafeteria crews with the Columbus Municipal School District are staying busy. The District is continuing its Summer Feeding Program. Cafeterias at all of Columbus’s schools are serving breakfast and lunch to all kids 18 and under. The program continues...
Northwest Mississippi Community College (NWCC) has an orientation scheduled July 11 – 15 for free adult education classes. The orientation will be held at NWCC’s satellite campus in Water Valley, Everest, located at 802 Central Street. The adult education classes are open for adults interesting in obtaining a...
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Being able to track 911 calls is very important for dispatchers. They now have an easier way to find out where a caller is calling from, thanks to AT&T's Locate Before Route feature. The technology uses GPS instead of cell towers to give a more precise...
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The group Mississippi Dreams Prisoner Advocacy has posted pictures and video of the “planned assault” that the sheriff’s department says happened at the Monroe County Jail on Sunday. The images were recorded during a video call between Tillie Miller and husband Joshua...
The ground search for missing Wade Davis has been cancelled. WTVA's Jake White interviewed sheriff Ben Caldwell on the decision. Ground search for missing Alcorn County man suspended. Alcorn County authorities have suspended the ground search for a missing Jacinto man.
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi State Medical Association is aware that there's a lot of uncertainty surrounding last week's landmarkU.S. Supreme Court ruling that ended federal abortion rights. But they say women should relax and remember the confidential patient-physician relationship won't be broken, no matter what happens. "What I...
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Three men face charges in Tupelo after police officers found them with burglary tools and stolen catalytic converters. The three men were found shortly after midnight on June 16 parked at the Popeye's restaurant on South Gloster Street, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release.
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Classes may be out for summer but the Columbus Municipal School District is already planning for the upcoming school year. Across the Golden Triangle, several school districts are making changes at their central offices. As the roles for educators change over the years, some local school administrators...
Comments / 1