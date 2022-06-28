ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Morrison treats his former staff to a screening of the Top Gun sequel by hiring out the whole cinema before taking them all ten-pin bowling

By Brett Lackey
 2 days ago

Scott Morrison appears to be enjoying life after leadership - hiring out an entire cinema to treat his former staff to a viewing of the new Top Gun flick before going bowling.

The former Prime Minister has been largely absent from the public spotlight since the May federal election, licking his wounds after a crushing defeat to Anthony Albanese.

But the 54-year-old father-of-two popped up looking in good spirits on social media last week at a bowling alley in his beloved stomping ground The Shire in Sydney's south.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j2FNo_0gOUEJu600
Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison is apparently a Top Gun fan, hiring out an entire cinema to watch the sequel with his former office staff (pictured with an MQ-28A Ghost Bat drone during the election campaign in May)

The former Prime Minister was even captured dancing a jig after he bowled a strike.

He'd earlier treated about 50 of his former staff, including office workers, advisors and off-duty members of his AFP security detail, to a screening of Top Gun: Maverick.

In February last year, Mr Morrison popped into RAAF Base Williamtown for a photo op where he hopped in the cockpit of an F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jet.

Military personnel were reportedly treated to the auditory pleasure of the Kenny Loggins track Danger Zone, featured on the Top Gun soundtrack, not once but twice during the visit.

After enjoying last week's private screening of the sequel Mr Morrison's entourage then ventured to the nearby bowling lanes at Southgate where he scored a not-too-shabby 190.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25iL17_0gOUEJu600
Top Gun: Maverick proved to be a blockbuster for Tom Cruise with the film picking up after the events of the original based around ace pilot Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13zqZ1_0gOUEJu600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pDmsf_0gOUEJu600
Mr Morrison thanked fellow 'regulars' at the bowling lanes who greeted him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BIoYi_0gOUEJu600
Mr Morrison later took his entourage bowling where he was filmed getting strike and then celebrating with a dance (pictured) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tQsvk_0gOUEJu600

'Have always enjoyed having a bit of fun going bowling,' Mr Morrison wrote to Facebook.

'I remember my Dad taking our family bowling when me and my brother were young. Has been nice to be doing the same back in the Shire with family and friends.'

'Found a bit of form tonight,' he said of his strike.

'Thanks to all the regulars at Southgate who came up and said g'day.'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

