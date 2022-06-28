ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes - Official Reveal Trailer

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the trailer for surreal puzzle mystery game, Lorelei and...

www.ign.com

IGN

Skate 4: New Trailer Revealed, EA Asking for Playtesters

Since Skate 3’s release over 12 years ago, fans and newcomers alike have eagerly awaited the release of Skate 4 (also known as skate.). Though it’s been almost a year since Full Circle's last update, the newly-formed team wants players to know that they're “still working on it.”
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Skull and Bones could be aiming for a November release

After a turbulent development and multiple delays, a recent report suggests that Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones could be preparing to launch as soon as this coming November. The report comes from ALumia_Italia on Twitter (via Eurogamer (opens in new tab)) who claims to have found details on the game's launch in an Xbox Store listing. According to ALumia_Italia, the listing makes mention of a pre-order bonus, additional missions, a “Smuggler Pass Token”, a digital soundtrack and artbook and a premium bonus pack. Most importantly, however, it also includes a potential release date (opens in new tab): November 8 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Canceled Donald Duck Video Game Footage Leaks Online

New gameplay footage from a canceled video game associated with Donald Duck has appeared online. A little over a decade ago, Disney Interactive Studios released the game Epic Mickey on Nintendo Wii. The title was later followed by a sequel, Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two, and was also planned to have a spin-off centered around Donald. And while this game ended up getting scrapped, we've now been given an idea of what it would have looked like.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Need for Speed Game Release Date Reportedly Revealed

The release date for the next entry in EA's long-running Need for Speed racing series seems to have been revealed. At this point in time, Electronic Arts hasn't even confirmed that it will be launching a new Need for Speed game this year, but we have heard plenty of credible reports in recent months suggesting that the next entry in the series will arrive in the fall. And while we've previously not had an actual date to go off of with this game's potential release, that has now changed.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda Is on Sale for $39

Here’s an excellent deal for fans of classic Nintendo games. Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda is on sale for $39.97 at both Amazon and Walmart, which is pretty good considering it normally costs $49.99. It’s an adorably pocketable device that functions both as a retro gaming machine and a clock. This is the lowest price we’ve seen yet.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

See: Official Season 3 Teaser Trailer

Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at the third season of See, which will make its global debut on Friday, August 26, 2022. Starring Jason Momoa, the eight-episode third season will mark the last chapter of the series and will premiere with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. In Season 3, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.
TV SERIES
NME

‘Stranger Of Paradise’ DLC announcement included a temporary Rickroll

Square Enix has announced Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin‘s new expansion but it decided to Rickroll fans first. The official Stranger Of Paradise website was updated today (June 30) to feature the title and artwork for the upcoming expansion Trials of the Dragon King which is set to launch with the season pass on July 20.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

8 Best Minecraft House Ideas

One of the fundamental parts of your Minecraft experience is building your forever home. You might be focused on the basics, such as building cute houses (we see you, cottagecore), and simplicity may be key for you. On the other hand, you could be the type to continually expand and use your home as a canvas to display the extent of your travels. Either way, if and when you're stumped for ideas on how to add a flourish to the bland and stereotypical wooden four walls approach, you can start here from our list of 8 favorite Minecraft House builds.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cities: VR - Metro & Traffic Routing Update Trailer

Cities: VR's Metro & Traffic Routing update brings metro stations, tools for traffic routing, a new street-level camera view, left-handed support, and more to the city-building and management simulation game. Check out the latest trailer to see what to expect with this free content update, available now. Cities: VR is available now on the Meta Quest store.
TRAFFIC
IGN

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration - Announcement Trailer

Check out the trailer for Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, an upcoming interactive game experience that will be available in November 2022 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is an interactive history of the publisher, featuring the ability to unlock games across five decades of Atari's library while learning about the background behind the games and the individuals behind the projects on six platforms including Atari 2600, Atari 5200, Atari 7800, Atari ST, Atari Jaguar, and Atari Lynx. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration also features never-before-seen interviews, sketches, as well as bonus games including dozens of newly finished "never-completed" or unreleased games from the 1980s, and much more from Atari's history.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Witcher DLC is Coming to Lost Ark This Winter

Lost Ark is receiving The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt-themed DLC that's expected to be released this winter. The DLC was revealed during Lost Ark's summer showcase (that focuses on the South Korean version of the game) and spotted by PCGamesN, it's currently unclear if the DLC will be released for just this version or if it'll hit the western version of Lost Ark too.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

These Harry Potter Minecraft Builds From 2012 Are Still Cool

The following incredible Minecraft builds come from the rich world of Harry Potter. Hogsmeade, Azkaban and of course plenty of amazing renditions of Hogwarts itself have all been faithfully recreated by Harry Potter superfans. Is this list from 2012? Maybe. Is it still cool? Definitely. 1. Harry as Pixel Art...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Delicious Last Course DLC

The Delicious Last Course is the name of the Cuphead’s DLC. Developed by Studio MDHR, this downloadable content includes a brand new island with bosses, NPCs, new weapons, a playable character (Ms. Chalice), and some secrets.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mortimer Freeze

Mortimer Freeze is a boss fight in Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course. To access this battle, you’ll need to finish some other bosses in the DLC. In this guide, we’ll explain the boss’ moveset and give you tips against it. If you are looking for other...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Naraka Bladepoint Characters and Builds

Welcome to the character and builds part of IGN's Naraka Bladepoint guide. This section includes everything you need to know about Naraka Bladepoint's characters and weapons, including which ones are worth your time and how to get the most out of your choices. We've also added builds for some of Naraka's more popular characters, Yoto Hime and Takeda Nobutada.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Daily Deals: 20% Off Nintendo Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda, $9 Ninja Training Sword, Free Audible Subscription

Today you can score the lowest price ever on a great retro piece of gaming hardware; the Game & Watch: Legend of Zelda system is 20% off only at Walmart. In other deal news, score 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited or 3 months of Audible Premium Plus for free ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Grab an Alienware Aurora RTX 3080 gaming PC for under $1700, or pick up an RTX 3080 GPU standalone for only $769.99.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hell Freezes Over: Xbox Outsells PS5 in Japan – Unlocked 550

Yes, you're reading that right: Xbox Series X and S outsold the PS5 in Japan, of all places, both individually and combined. We discuss this small victory for Xbox in Japan as well as the bigger picture. Plus: we debate the proposed inclusion of microtransactions in Halo: The Master Chief Collection and their effect on the industry at large (including the upcoming Diablo 4), our reaction to Overwatch 2 overwriting the original game, and more!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chef Saltbaker - Final Boss

Chef Saltbaker is the last boss in Cuphead’s DLC. The apparently friendly NPC will become the villain and your final battle in the game. Let’s have a look at how to defeat him in this guide. If you are looking for other bosses' guides, please check our The...
VIDEO GAMES

