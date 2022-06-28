Stem grows slowly but surely

Stem Town Hall

STEM — The size of the town of Stem continues to grow with its second annexation of property within as many months.

The board approved annexing 397 acres owned by Tar River Land Conservancy into the town limits. The eight properties along Brogden Road will be designated as open space and no houses will be allowed to be built on the property.

The annexation connects the town limits to the Prestwick subdivision. The town limits signs will be moved and the board will begin working with the county to expand its extraterritorial jurisdiction, or ETJ.

Commissioner Kevin Easter provided the board with a $143,528 quote to repave some of the streets in Stem and repave the apron at in front of the fire department. The board did not approve the spending until it finalizes the budget and can see exactly how much money they have available for road repaving.

Commissioner David Pavlus asked that the board budget a $500 donation for the Granville County Historical Society.

Mayor Casey Dover said a special called meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on June 30 to approve the budget and possibly approve the paving contract.