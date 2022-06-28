ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Cognyte Stock Is Falling Hard Today

By Chris Neiger
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ: CGNT) , an analytics software company, plummeted this morning after the company reported first-quarter sales and earnings that fell far below analysts' consensus estimates.

The tech stock was down by 26.3% as of 10:48 a.m. ET.

So what

Cognyte reported a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss of $0.79 per share in the first quarter -- compared to earnings of $0.20 in the year-ago quarter -- which was far worse than the $0.10 earnings per share Wall Street was expecting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tNzM8_0gOUE9A500

Image source: Getty Images.

The company's revenue was a huge disappointment as well. Total revenue for the quarter was $86.4 million, which was a 25% decrease from the year-ago quarter and also fell below the average analyst estimate of $112.6 million.

Cognyte's CEO Elad Sharon said in a press release: "We are disappointed with our first quarter results, which were impacted by slow pipeline conversion and supply chain. We have taken actions to improve our execution and cost structure in the current environment."

Sharon didn't offer any guidance for the upcoming quarter or full year and only added that he continues "to believe in the long-term opportunity" of the company.

Now what

With Cognyte missing analysts' average estimates for both the top and bottom lines and falling far short of its results from the year-ago quarter, it's no surprise investors were pessimistic about the company today.

And with the company's share price now down about 70% year to date, long-term investors likely have a long road ahead as investors continue to flee risky technology stocks that aren't earning a profit right now.

10 stocks we like better than Cognyte Software Ltd.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cognyte Software Ltd. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

Apple's biggest product line is set for healthy growth, and the company also has additional catalysts that could come into play. Two massive markets could supercharge Amazon's growth in the long run. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Buy More

Inflation is a headwind that all food companies face today, including Hormel. Hormel is dealing with the avian flu, which caused a big stock sell-off after it reported earnings. The company's yield is toward the high end of its historical range, and investors should probably be adding to positions here.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Technology Stocks
Business Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the market might not bottom out until people swear off tech stocks, crypto, and NFTs. And he predicts a consumer recession this Christmas.

"The Big Short" investor predicts weaker consumer demand and bloated inventories this Christmas.Burry dismissed the rebound in stocks, saying there were lots of brief rallies in past bear markets. Michael Burry said the market downturn might only end when people swear off owning tech stocks, cryptocurrencies, and non-fungible tokens. The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Nasdaq-100 technology index is officially trading in...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

1 Suffering Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

The stock market sell-off has made Nvidia quite attractive. New products in lucrative markets could help it sustain terrific growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks to Set You Up for the Next 10 Years

Bear markets are an opportunity to buy stocks below what the underlying companies are worth. Shares of RH and Roku provide above-average return prospects for patient investors. Dollar General stock has outperformed year to date and should deliver nice and steady gains long term. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
199K+
Followers
96K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy