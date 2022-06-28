ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

24 Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Baltimore

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 24...

CBS Baltimore

2 Men Wounded In Pair Of Baltimore Shootings, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were wounded Wednesday night in a pair of Baltimore shootings, authorities said. About 10:30 p.m., officers called to a shooting in the 5300 block of Reisterstown Road found a 55-year-old man who had been shot, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Less than an hour later, officers responding to a separate shooting in the 500 block of Freeman Street found a 42-year-old shooting victim. He was hospitalized but is listed in stable condition, police said. No information about a possible suspect or motive in either case was released. Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Two men shot within 40 minutes last night in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say two men were shot last night in separate parts of the city. Just before 10:30 p.m., police were called to the 5300 block of Reisterstown Road for a report of a shooting. They found a 55-year-old man who had been shot. Police...
CBS Baltimore

Police Identify 2 Men Killed In Northeast Baltimore Triple Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities on Wednesday released the identities of two men killed in a triple shooting in Northeast Baltimore over the weekend. Devonta Powell, 21, and Dametrius Johnson, 26, were the men fatally wounded in the Sunday shooting that also sent a 28-year-old woman to the hospital, Baltimore Police said. Officers were near Frankford Avenue and Sinclair Lane about 8 p.m. Sunday when they heard gunfire in the area and found the victims shot a nearby shopping center. Powell died at the scene and Johnson was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. At last check, the woman was listed in good condition. No details about a suspect or motive have been released. Three people—two 21-year-old men and a 36-year-old man—were shot at the Parkside Shopping Center, also in the Frankford neighborhood, on Wednesday. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
CBS Baltimore

Police Officer Dragged By Vehicle In Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE WJZ — A police sergeant was placed on life support Tuesday night after he was struck by a vehicle and dragged down a street in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue, according to police. Police said the officer was doing a traffic stop when, at some point, the driver hit him and then kept going. https://baltimore.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15910056/2022/06/annie-rose-live-to-web.mp4 The officer was taken to Shock Trauma to receive treatment for his injuries. His condition was not immediately known. “He is critically ill. He is on full life support,” Dr. Thomas Scalea, the hospital’s physician-in-chief,...
Daily Voice

Suspect Apprehended After Standoff With Police In West Baltimore

A suspect was apprehended by police in Maryland following a lengthy barricading situation in West Baltimore, police announced. Following an hours-long standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies and SWAT teams, an unidentified suspect was taken into custody late in the morning on Wednesday, June 29. The 1600-1800 blocks of Druid...
CBS Baltimore

Suspect Taken Into Custody Following ‘Possible Barricade Situation’; May Be Related To Officer Who Was Dragged

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person was taken into custody Wednesday morning following a “possible barricade situation” in a West Baltimore rowhome. WJZ has learned from sources that the arrest may be connected to a separate incident on Tuesday night where a Baltimore City police officer was hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop and dragged several blocks. The officer remains on life support. A heavy police presence, including a SWAT Team truck, was been reported just before 9:30 a.m. near The Y in Druid Hill in West Baltimore. SWAT teams and several police officers are on the scene on Druid Hill Avenue. Parts of two roads are closed for about 40 minutes due to what Baltimore Police are calling “a possible barricade situation. Police announced the 1600-1800 blocks of Druid Hill Avenue and the 1600-1800 blocks of McCullough Street were closed just before 11:10 a.m. They were reopened about 11:50 a.m. This is a a breaking news story and will be updated. #BREAKING A heavy police presence on Druid Hill Ave. near the YMCA. SWAT teams and several police officers are all over the scene. @wjz pic.twitter.com/oteut3tAn5 — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) June 29, 2022
Daily Voice

6-Year-Old Girl Struck In Double Prince George's Shooting

A 6-year-old girl was one of two victims who were shot inside a Maryland home, investigators announced. Shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday, June 27, the Prince George's County Police Department received a 911 call regarding two gunshot victims - the child and a male adult whose name has not been released - who were being transported to an area hospital by a private vehicle for treatment.
Wbaltv.com

Police searching for missing 12-year-old from Dundalk area

DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County police need your help finding a missing 12-year-old girl from the Dundalk area. Luisanna Rodriguez, 12, is five feet, two inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen yesterday at 6 p.m. in the Dundalk area. She was wearing a black crop top and blue jeans and carrying a pink tote bag.
CBS Baltimore

Gun Spotted In Driver’s Car Before Baltimore Officer Dragged, Court Documents Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charging documents for the Baltimore man accused of dragging a police officer for several blocks after fleeing from a traffic stop are shedding new light on the sequence of events that led up to the incident. Joseph Black, 36, was behind the wheel of a Mercedes sedan that was pulled over for a traffic infraction Tuesday evening in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue, according to the court documents obtained Thursday by WJZ. The court documents state that two officers—identified as Sergeant Ramberg and Detective Dow—were speaking with Black when Ramberg pointed out a gun on the floor board...
CBS Baltimore

Man Charged With Dragging Baltimore Officer Had Nearly 20 Prior Arrests

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who seriously injured a Baltimore Police sergeant Tuesday night has been arrested nearly 20 times before, and now some are asking why he wasn’t already behind bars. Police say 36-year-old Joseph Black drove off from a traffic stop Tuesday night in Park Heights and dragged a sergeant two blocks. He was transported to Shock Trauma in critical condition Tuesday night, but is out of surgery and in fair condition Wednesday, officials said. Black was arrested Wednesday in the Upton neighborhood after what was called a “possible barricade situation” by police, in which SWAT teams blocked off roads. He...
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Community Policy