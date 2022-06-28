Aliyah Boston added another award to her trophy case Monday night.

The South Carolina women's basketball star, who was named the 2021-22 Naismith Player of the Year in March after leading the Gamecocks to the NCAA Championship, received the Honda Cup. The award is given to the top collegiate female athlete each year.

The junior forward received the award in a ceremony at the Galen Center on the campus of the University of Southern California.

She becomes the first Gamecocks athlete to win the award and first basketball player to win since UConn's Breanna Stewart in 2016. USC women's basketball coach Dawn Staley won the award in 1991 when playing at Virginia.

"This is really just amazing," Boston said during the broadcast of the awards show. "I'm just so thankful."

Boston joins a star-studded group of women's basketball players who have won the award. Others include Maya Moore, Brittney Griner, Candace Parker, Rebecca Lobo and Cheryl Miller.

MORE: USC women's basketball star Aliyah Boston honored with 'Aliyah Boston Day' in US Virgin Islands

Island seed: Aliyah Boston's journey from homemade Caribbean court to South Carolina star

Post perspective: What earning Naismith Player of the Year Trophy means to Aliyah Boston

Monday night's award adds to a strong year for Boston. She also won the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award, SEC Player of the Year, SEC Defensive Player of the Year and led the nation in double-doubles with 30.

Boston averaged 16.8 points and 12.5 rebounds per game while totaling 90 blocked shots this year.

Joe Dandron, a Michigan native, covers high school sports and more for The Greenville News. You can contact him with questions, story tips and more involving prep sports at 864-415-6213 or via email at jdandron@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina star Aliyah Boston wins Honda Cup, awarded to top female college athlete