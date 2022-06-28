ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina star Aliyah Boston wins Honda Cup, awarded to top female college athlete

By Joe Dandron, Greenville News
 2 days ago

Aliyah Boston added another award to her trophy case Monday night.

The South Carolina women's basketball star, who was named the 2021-22 Naismith Player of the Year in March after leading the Gamecocks to the NCAA Championship, received the Honda Cup. The award is given to the top collegiate female athlete each year.

The junior forward received the award in a ceremony at the Galen Center on the campus of the University of Southern California.

She becomes the first Gamecocks athlete to win the award and first basketball player to win since UConn's Breanna Stewart in 2016. USC women's basketball coach Dawn Staley won the award in 1991 when playing at Virginia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Omz2W_0gOUDqcw00

"This is really just amazing," Boston said during the broadcast of the awards show. "I'm just so thankful."

Boston joins a star-studded group of women's basketball players who have won the award. Others include Maya Moore, Brittney Griner, Candace Parker, Rebecca Lobo and Cheryl Miller.

Monday night's award adds to a strong year for Boston. She also won the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award, SEC Player of the Year, SEC Defensive Player of the Year and led the nation in double-doubles with 30.

Boston averaged 16.8 points and 12.5 rebounds per game while totaling 90 blocked shots this year.

POLITICS
