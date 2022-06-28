Fearing wildfires, Santa Clarita officials warn against illegal fireworks
By Tara Lynn Wagner
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — To demonstrate the hazards of illegal fireworks, firefighters in Santa Clarita detonated watermelons and ignited clothing with the mere touch of a sparkler. Officials are reminding...
A pending investigation into a fireworks contractor by the state fire marshal has lead to the cancellation of a Fourth of July fireworks display in La Puente and several neighboring cities. According to a news release by the City of La Puente, the fireworks show will be replaced with "a unique advanced, state-of-the-art laser light display designed with horizontal lasers that will not enter airspace." RELATED: July 4th: Where can I see fireworks?"Despite the unforeseen cancellation of our fireworks show by the State Fire Marshal, the City of La Puente has worked to substitute the fireworks show with a laser light display that will dazzle and awe both children and adults alike," City Manager Bob Lindsey said in the release. The fireworks contractor, Exposhows Inc., according to La Puente's Facebook page, was reportedly "engaged in undisclosed alleged illegal activity," that is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the state fire marshal. "The cancellation has prompted over eleven cities, community colleges and fairs throughout Southern California to scramble for alternatives to culminate their 4th of July celebrations," the city's release stated. The city's laser light show is scheduled to begin at approximately 9 p.m. on July 3 at La Puente Park.
Thirty junked vehicles were removed Tuesday from a Santa Ana home by officers from the city's code enforcement division and police department.City officials say they had received several complaints and issued several notices of violations and more than $6,700 in fines over the property being used as a junkyard and storage facility.Images released by the City of Santa Ana showed several SUVs and at least one work truck parked in front of the home, and what appeared to be at least a dozen motorcycles being taken away on three flatbed trucks. Vehicles were removed from both the front yard and backyard, according to the city."The Code Enforcement Division provided relief to the neighborhood affected by this case and continues to work closely within the community to protect public health, safety, and welfare," officials said in a statement.
A 14 Freeway brush fire was quickly knocked down by firefighters Wednesday morning. The brush fire, dubbed the Owen Fire was first reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound 14 Freeway near Agua Dulce Canyon Road north of Santa Clarita, said Ruben Munoz, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Officials in four cities in Los Angeles County were left scrambling to find alternative entertainment after they were forced to cancel fireworks shows days before scheduled Fourth of July celebrations. On June 25, the California State Fire Marshall raided the ExpoShows, Inc. warehouse in Mojave,...
06.28.2022 | 10:39 PM | BUENA PARK – Orange County Fire Authority and California Highway Patrol, Santa Ana responded to a vehicle fire. When they arrived they found a fully involved 1977 RV. All occupants of the RV exited the vehicle safely. The fire took 15 minutes to knockdown. Fullerton and Buena Park Fire Department assisted with Mutual Aid. CHP did have 3 lanes of the freeway closed as fire fighters knocked down the fire. No more details are available. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Deputies were in pursuit of Vons burglary suspects after they allegedly stole items from the Canyon Country location Wednesday. Around 5 p.m. deputies received reports of a burglary at the Vons Grocery Store on the 16550 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Sgt. Bengtson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was trapped after a vehicle overturned on the 605 Freeway Wednesday evening. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received a call at around 5:17 p.m. June 29, on the North 605 Freeway and Peck Road in the city of Pico Rivera.
FOX 11’s Christina Gonzalez reported on the reaction to West Hollywood City Council’s defunding of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department which will leave city streets patrolled by fewer deputies in the midst of a rise in crime. WEHOville Publisher Larry Block was among those interviewed who decried the decision by City Council.
Thieves temporarily disabled alarm systems and burglarized three restaurants in San Dimas. Surveillance video from early Sunday morning shows four men breaking into La Villa Kitchen. The burglars, wearing dark clothing and hoodies, entered the restaurant by smashing through the glass front door and used flashlights to search for valuable...
06.30.2022 | 1:13 AM | NEWBURY PARK – Ventura County Sheriff deputies responded to a call from a male stating he had been stabbed in the wash running parallel to the 1800 block of W Hillcrest Dr. Deputies were also advised that the suspect was possibly still in the...
56-year-old William Dunn and 22-year-old Travis Dunn died after a crash north of Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 56-year-old William Dunn and 22-year-old Travis Dunn, both from Lake Hughes, as the victims who lost their lives following a traffic collision Sunday night north of Santa Clarita. The crews actively responded to the area of Pine Canyon Road near Tweedy Lakes in Lake Hughes north of Santa Clarita at about 10:15 p.m. on reports of a single-vehicle crash [...]
First published in the June 25 print issue of the Burbank Leader. A group of Burbank residents planned this week to protest the opening of a large Gun World location today, June 25, citing concerns about the store’s size and proximity to schools. Protest organizers said they want to...
Authorities are investigating after a home went up in flames in Victor Valley, leading to the discovery of an illegal marijuana operation inside the house. Firefighters and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the home on the 9300 Block of White Road in Baldy Mesa around 6 p.m. Sunday evening. The home was fully […]
A large amount of illegal fireworks was found on an Azusa property, prompting the LA County Sheriff's Department to send out the bomb squad Monday afternoon. The Azusa Police Department said the cache of 1,700 pounds of illegal fireworks was discovered in the 900 block of West Hollyvale Street at about 3:20 p.m., and the department began evacuating the block.
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) — Testimony resumed inside an Orange County federal courthouse on Wednesday morning for a hearing in which a judge will decided if the Mongols Motorcycle Club will get a new trial after being convicted of conspiracy and racketeering in 2018. Former Mongols President David Santillan...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - A trendy Los Angeles County community has voted to reduce law enforcement funding despite escalating crime that was up 137% earlier in the year and public backlash. The budget for the next two fiscal years will leave West Hollywood with up to five fewer Los Angeles...
A 93-year-old suburban Los Angeles homeowner, who a relative said was frustrated over being the victim of numerous home break-ins, shot and critically wounded a burglar and scared off the would-be thief's accomplices, according to authorities. The retired plumber, identified as Joe Howard Teague by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department,...
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — Navy report reveals lax management, human error poisoned Pearl Harbor water. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Newport Beach has taken steps to curb water use as California’s drought drags on, straining local and state supplies. The city council issued a level-2 water supply shortage this week, which means residents cannot use water from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in order to limit evaporation. Timers for landscape sprinklers must also be set for 10 minutes at a time.
