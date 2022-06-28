ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Wells Fargo to open branch at Five City Center in downtown Allentown Thursday

By Jeff Ward
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLENTOWN, Pa. - Wells Fargo & Co., one of America's Big Four banks, will hold a grand opening Thursday at a new branch at Five City Center in Downtown Allentown. The 740 W. Hamilton St. branch will hold an open house and block party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with...

