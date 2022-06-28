ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

What Causes Social Withdrawal?

By Geralyn Dexter, LMHC
verywellhealth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnection is an essential part of the human experience. We desire connection, and, in many ways, we’re hardwired to be social. Yet, at the same time, people may enjoy some time alone to rest, reflect, and recharge. This differs from pulling away from your support system and intentionally avoiding opportunities to...

www.verywellhealth.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

How to cope as an extrovert with social anxiety

Some people view extroverted individuals as confident and able to thrive in social situations. However, extroverted people can still experience social anxiety. According to popularly held beliefs, introverted people tend to be shy and reserved, and people are probably more likely to think of introverts regarding social anxiety. However,. shows...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Withdrawal#Social Anxiety#Social Skills#Japanese#Rej
Psych Centra

Cluster C Personality Disorders: Fearful and Anxious Traits

Cluster C personality disorders include avoidant, dependent, and obsessive-compulsive personalities. Personality disorders are mental health conditions that involve a series of personality traits and patterns of thought and behavior that may lead to a great deal of distress and friction in interpersonal relationships. There are 10 personality disorders and they’re...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How Anxiety and Depression May Interfere With Decision-Making

A new study finds that individuals with greater symptoms of anxiety and depression make fewer information-seeking choices. Individuals with greater symptoms of anxiety and depression also displayed less reflective thinking. Those displaying less reflective thinking also made fewer information-seeking choices. Less information-seeking and less reflective thinking may each promote avoidance...
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

What Does Drug Tolerance Mean, and When Should You Worry?

If you use a drug repeatedly, your body can develop drug tolerance. With this condition, you have to take higher doses of the drug—or change to a different drug—to get the same benefit or effect you had when you first began using it. You can develop a drug...
HEALTH
IFLScience

Why Idiots Think They're Smart: Dunning On The Dunning–Kruger Effect

Have you ever noticed that the person with the least amount of knowledge on a subject is often the most confident to blast you with their opinion about it?. This is a well-known experience that can perhaps be explained by the Dunning-Kruger effect, a cognitive bias whereby people with limited ability in a given field tend to greatly overestimate their own competence. The less ability, the more they tend to overestimate their competence.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
verywellhealth.com

Is There a Cure for Multiple Sclerosis (MS)?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic, inflammatory disease of the brain and spinal cord that affects nearly 1 million people in the United States. There is no cure for MS. However, medications called disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) can help prevent MS relapses and slow the disease down. In MS, the immune...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

Underground Shame and Adverse Childhood Experiences

Shame from adverse childhood experiences is primarily stored in and managed by the nonverbal, visual right brain. Rewiring shame imprinted in the early years calls for more than the traditional left-brain approaches. Shame can be viewed as a signal to love and accept the imperfect but worthwhile core self. On...
MENTAL HEALTH
UPI News

Garland to undergo routine surgery next week

July 1 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will undergo general anesthesia next week as part of a routine medical procedure to treat an enlarged prostate, the Justice Department said. The 69-year-old attorney general has been diagnosed with benign prostatic hyperplasia, a benign enlargement of the prostate, and is...
U.S. POLITICS
Psych Centra

How Does ADHD Affect Marriage?

ADHD and marriage can work together. It may be important for you and your spouse to be aware of what it means to co-exist with ADHD-related behaviors. People have quirks and nuisances — characteristics that make them unique. When you’re in a long-term relationship, these idiosyncrasies can naturally lead to different levels of conflict for couples.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How the Brain's Mirror Neurons Affect Empathy

As a psychiatrist and empath, I’ve always been intrigued by the science of empathy. Research has shown that our brain has a specialized group of cells called mirror neurons, which is responsible for empathy and compassion. Studies suggest that empaths have a hyperactive mirror neuron system which places them high on the empathy scale. When someone you love is in pain, you may feel it as if it is actually happening to you. (Whereas malignant narcissists are thought to have an empathy-deficient disorder, which puts them low on the empathy scale.) Sometimes, you may even feel the pain of strangers and the world. Similarly, when someone has been compassionate or hopeful, you absorb the intensity of these positive expressions, too.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How Healthy Self-Esteem and Clinical Narcissism Differ

Individuals with healthy self-image can balance high self-esteem with prosocial behaviors that nurture reciprocal relational dynamics. Clinical narcissism is characterized by authoritarianism, envy, grandiosity, shallowness, and sociopathic deficit of empathy and remorse. Clinical narcissism can arise from insecure parent-child attachment during early childhood and a subsequently underdeveloped prefrontal cortex. There’s...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
verywellhealth.com

Nicotine Withdrawal Timeline and Symptoms

Nicotine withdrawal can occur when a person who regularly consumes products containing nicotine (such as cigarettes, cigars, smokeless tobacco, and e-cigarettes) decides to quit. The symptoms of nicotine withdrawal can be unpleasant, but the benefits of quitting tobacco far outweigh the temporary symptoms associated with nicotine withdrawal. This article reviews...
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Best Online Counseling for Cancer Patients

The option of online therapy for people with cancer may be appealing in the digital age. While studies suggest that nearly anyone facing cancer could benefit from counseling and other psychosocial support, limitations of in-person visits such as immunosuppression or adding yet another appointment to your schedule may seem overwhelming.
CANCER
psychologytoday.com

The Negative Side of Positive Psychology

As the field of psychiatry—which uses medical and biological methods to treat mental disorders—has largely overtaken psychotherapy, which relies on non-biological approaches such as conversation and counselling, psychotherapists have sought alternative challenges. One common approach is to focus on enhancing the happiness of mentally healthy people, rather than relieving the mental pain and trauma of those who are suffering.
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

When Is Impulsive Behavior a Problem?

There is a fine line between spontaneity and impulsivity. A spontaneous decision to take the day off and go to the beach can be a reasonable choice; an impulsive decision to tell off the boss and quit your job can be disastrous. The difference between impulsivity and spontaneity is that...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

OCD and the Challenges of Empathy in Marriage

Edith Stein, the atheist philosopher turned Carmelite nun who died at Auschwitz in 1942, curiously observed how self-knowledge can lead to understanding others. In her dissertation, On the Problem of Empathy, she (still an atheist at this point) noted, “Only he who experiences himself as a person, as a meaningful whole, can understand other persons” (Essential Writings, 2002). For those of us in committed relationships tempered by mental and behavioral disorders, partners must be willing to step away from themselves—i.e., preconceptions, biases, prejudices, and opinions—now and then to truly understand each other. After all, married relationships are built upon two mature individuals who choose to be together. In this post, we’ll examine three aspects of empathy and how they can affect marriages.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

What’s the Difference Between Agoraphobia and Social Anxiety?

Agoraphobia and social anxiety disorder are often mistaken for each other. While they share similarities, there are key differences. Agoraphobia and social anxiety are two disorders with similar characteristics. Both conditions involve feelings of fear, which can impact your social life. While both anxiety disorders can cause you to avoid...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy