(Mike Leischner, WSAU) City employees in Wausau will soon be eligible for a two thousand dollar incentive if they provide six month's notice of their retirement. According to Mike Leischner of WSAU, Committee chair Lisa Rasmussen says the idea started with a proposal from the Police Department, who were looking to control their overtime costs this year. “There’s also value to be had when there’s the benefit of lengthy advance notice time to train new people and time for outgoing people to work with new people.”

WAUSAU, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO