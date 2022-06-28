ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We’re back, witches’: ‘Disney’ releases ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ trailer

By Christine Samra
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VJvEp_0gOUAynN00

The Sanderson sisters are back and we didn’t have to wait 300 years.

Disney + released the first trailer to “Hocus Pocus 2,” the highly-anticipated sequel to the 1993 classic. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathleen Najimy reprise their roles as the witchy trio.

“Lock up your children!” Midler hissed in the trailer. “Yes, Salem we’re back back.”

The snippet also pays nod to the witches’ knack for putting on a performance. “Hey! It’s the Sanderson sisters, I bet you’re looking for the stage,” said a character who runs into the women at what appears to be a carnival. “Always,” Midler responded.

The original movie had the women belt out “I Put a Spell on You,” but it’s unclear if they’ll perform the hit again or sing something more current.

On Tuesday morning, Disney+ posted to their social media accounts the trailer and release date.

“We’re back, witches,” read the streaming service’s Instagram post.

“This Halloween season, some legends never die,” another caption read.

The new film’s plot takes place in present-day Salem and is similar to the original. The Sanderson sisters are summoned once again by teenagers lighting the sacred black candle. The witches then “run amok” and chaos ensues.

The original film starred Midler, Parker and Najimy as well as Omri Katz, Thora Burch and Vinessa Shaw.

“Hocus Pocus 2” starts streaming on Disney + on Sept. 30 — just in time for Halloween season.

