ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fifty Fifty Gin Club, Cincinnati's first gin bar, opens this week in Over-the-Rhine

By Emily Sanderson
WLWT 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — Calling all gin fans!. Cincinnati's first gin bar, Fifty Fifty Gin Club, is opening this week in Over-the-Rhine. The bar is inspired by gin bars in Barcelona and a Cincinnati television institution. The bar is located on...

www.wlwt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

One of Cincinnati's largest restaurant groups revives concept by GABP

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest restaurant groups is reviving a piece of Cincinnati sports history with its latest concept. Ignite Entertainment, owner of venues like Pampas Argentine Gastropub and Che Empanadas y Mas, is reviving the In Between Tavern in downtown across from Great American Ball Park, officials announced in a news release. The restaurant will open to the public July 11.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Findlay Market Welcomes New Merchant, and More Cincinnati Dining News You May Have Missed This Month

June brought the Queen City plenty of new dining opportunities, from a new wine bar and seafood butcher to the reopening of some old favorites. We did say goodbye to an Over-the-Rhine deli, The Takeaway, but the owners say the space will be something new soon. In other dining news, Cincinnati bar Ghost Baby has been recognized as one of the best in the nation and Cincinnati diners can now look forward to several new foodie destinations in the pipeline, including Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, a local bakery pop-up opening its first brick-and-mortar location and a new venture from Crown Republic Restaurant Group. Read on to discover more Greater Cincinnati food news.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

10 Things to Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (July 1-3)

Jane Austen: Fashion and Sensibility Exhibit at the Taft Museum of Art. The Jane Austen: Fashion & Sensibility exhibit, a special exhibition that features costumes worn by Hollywood celebrities in film and television adaptations of Austen's novel, will continue at the Taft Museum this weekend. The collection of "meticulously tailored ensembles will transport audiences to the Regency era through ball gowns, wedding dresses, day dresses, hats, jackets, waistcoats, riding habits, and other middle- and upper-class clothing," according to the museum. Through Sept. 4. Taft Museum of Art, 316 Pike St., Downtown. Info: taftmuseum.org. Read CityBeat’s in-depth profile of the exhibit. (Lindsay Wielonski)
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: June 30–July 4

Skate across Court Street Plaza, rock out in Hoffner Park, see dramatic colors at the Krohn Conservatory, find beautiful antiques at a giant monthly market, and party at The Littlefield’s birthday bash this weekend. If you’re looking for fireworks, parades, and other traditional July 4th celebrations, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Restaurants
Cincinnati, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Magic 95.5

Independence Mix Show Powered By Cincinnati Music Festival

Check out your favorite Magic DJs as they provide the soundtrack for your holiday! The Independence Mix is powered by The Cincinnati Music Festival. Get tickets today: https://www.cincymusicfestival.com/   FRIDAY JULY 1ST: 7pm-9pm – DJ RICH NYCE 9PM-12AM – HAZMAT 12-2AM – DOMMY STYLES   SATURDAY JULY 2ND: 10AM-12NOON – DJ D-NYCE 12N-1PM – DJ […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Mobile roller rink returning to downtown Cincinnati this weekend

CINCINNATI — A mobile roller skating rink is returning to downtown Cincinnati this weekend. The Frisch’s Mobile Roller Rink will pop up at Court Street Plaza for the Fourth of July weekend. The rink will host some events for skaters including a family fun day, Lando’s Old School...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Nostalgic amusement park Stricker’s Grove open to public July 4

Stricker's Grove, a privately-owned and old-fashioned theme park, is open to the public just four times a year. Next Monday is one of them. Located in Hamilton, Ohio, the nostalgic theme park is hosting its annual Fourth of July Celebration this Monday, and admission is free. But you'll need to...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

'The Paul Dixon Show' drummer, Marvin Cox passes away at 89

CINCINNATI — If you’re a longtime WLWT viewer, chances are you remember "The Paul Dixon Show" and his house band originally called The Bel-Aires. WLWT sadly discovered the band’s drummer, Marvin Cox, passed away recently. Cox was part of the show that debuted on WLWT in 1955...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Gin#Bartenders#Over The Rhine#Jazz#Food Drink#Homemakers Bar
linknky.com

Beloved Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria reopens Newport location

Attention all pizza lovers: The original Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria location in Newport is back in operation. After being temporarily closed since last year, the location at 336 Monmouth St. reopened Tuesday. For now, they’re open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. “We are...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Chipotle names bowl after Cincinnati-native Rose Lavelle

Want to eat like U.S. women's soccer star Rose Lavelle?. Chipotle just officially named a bowl after the Cincinnati native and midfielder for the U.S. women's national soccer team. Born and raised in the Queen City, the 26-year-old Mount Notre Dame graduate is now one of the biggest and most...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Independence Day Fireworks to Light Up Your Night

Make your 2022 Independence Day one to remember with these Cincinnati firework shows, perfect for a family night out on the town. There’s also food, live music, and even roller coasters to enjoy while you wait for the sun to go down. Use our list to find the perfect Fourth of July celebration in your neighborhood (events listed chronologically).
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Erlanger (KY)

In the southwest of the Cincinnati Metro area, “The Friendship City” is an ever-growing suburb, home to 20,000 at the last count. The northern tip of Erlanger touches the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and is crossed by I-275, the Cincinnati Beltway. This is where much of the city’s commerce is located while the south is mostly residential neighborhoods embroidered with parkland.
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Blue Ash family-run car shop celebrates 80 years in business

BLUE ASH, Ohio — There aren’t many businesses that can say they’ve been around since Franklin Roosevelt was president, but one business in Blue Ash has been around for 80 years. “Congratulations to your legacy and the fact that these wonderful people that have been able to...
BLUE ASH, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

This West End Airbnb Is the Perfect Summer Staycation

This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home in West End isn’t for sale—but it’s one of the most luxe Airbnb’s we’ve seen in the Queen City. With its elegantly appointed interior, you’ll feel like you’re staying at a swanky hotel—but you’ve got the whole place to yourself.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Maggiano's offers Eat-a-Dish for Make-a-Wish fundraiser

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Starting Thursday, June 30, you can eat out and help a good cause. Maggiano's executive chef Karl lenz talks about the dishes available during Eat-a-Dish for Make-a-Wish, the most memorable wishes granted and trying to get to $1 million raised.
CINCINNATI, OH
tippnews.com

Don’s Auto Repair Commemorates 80 Years of Serving Local Families with Official ‘Don’s Auto Repair Day’ In Blue Ash, Ohio

BLUE ASH, Ohio, June 30, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEEWSWIRE) — Don’s Auto Repair is celebrating the 80th anniversary of its founding in 1942, with the official declaration of “Don’s Auto Repair Day” in Blue Ash, Ohio from the city’s very own Mayor Marc Sirkin. In celebration of this achievement, Don’s Auto Repair has taken a day of celebration to reflect on their loyal clients, amazing community, dedicated employees, and their future growth opportunities.
BLUE ASH, OH
thexunewswire.com

4400 victor ave Cincinnati Ohio 45242

Handy man and contracters Family home of 11 years - Property Id: 926938. This house is on top top shape. Come and see and hear all that has been done behind the walls and the updates you can see. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4400-victor-ave-cincinnati-ohio-45242-cincinnati-oh/926938. Property Id 926938. Location. 4400 victor ave...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy