Lebanon County, PA

Annville-Cleona to host Cornhole tournament

By Pat Huggins, Lebanon Daily News
 2 days ago

Think you're the area's best cornhole player? Here's your chance to prove it,

The Dutchmen Education Foundation is hosting a Lebanon County Cornhole Championship on Saturday, Aug.13 at Annville-Cleona Secondary School. There will be food truck and Froggy 100.1 will also be broadcasting live. Registratons are currently being accepted. There will be 3 different divisions with 16 teams in each bracket. Age group divisions are 15-18, 19-29 and 30+.

Enter today by emailing ACPride @ACSchools. org. Entry is limited to the first 16 teams to register in each division. Prizes will be awarded to the winning team in each division. There will be food trucks available during the tournament with a percentage of the proceeds benefiting the Dutchmen Education Foundation.

