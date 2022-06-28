ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

This Is The Best Taco In Ohio

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicken, pork, beef, fish or veggies — It can be hard to decide what kind of taco to get when there are so many different options available. Plus, when there are a plethora of places to eat said tacos, from fast food to...

wtam.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Sandusky, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Restaurants
1808Delaware

How To Get ‘Ohio’s Best Burger’ Close To Home

It turns out that Delaware County might be just the place to be to get one of Ohio’s best hamburgers. That’s what Reader’s Digest would have you believe. The company set out to identify the best burger in every state. There are certainly plenty of contenders in Ohio, to be sure. When all was said and done, however, the blue ribbon went to an Akron restaurant chain with a location in southern Delaware County.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

The Best Rooftop Bars in Ohio

It's officially rooftop season–the glorious time of year where being outdoors is enjoyable and the sun sets much later than usual. Whether you’re enjoying a craft cocktail, some delicious food, or simply being around your friends, you have to agree that the atmosphere at a rooftop bar is certainly hard to beat.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Tacos#Fast Food#Calories#Mexican Restaurants#Fish#Food Drink#Restaurant Info
ashlandsource.com

The new Miss Ohio: Being a tomboy, launching a podcast and learning to walk in heels

MANSFIELD — Elizabetta Nies celebrated her 19th birthday on Saturday night at the Renaissance Theater in Mansfield while earning the Miss Ohio 2022 crown. She will compete in the Miss America competition in December. The Cincinnati resident sat down with Richland Source City Editor Carl Hunnell on Wednesday morning...
Antelope Valley Press

Boon in Ohio, but families mourn homes

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — When President Joe Biden applauded a decision by Intel Corp. to build a $20 billion semiconductor operation on “1,000 empty acres of land” in Ohio, it didn’t sit well with Tressie Corsi. The 85-year-old woman has lived on seven acres of that land...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WHIO Dayton

“Game Over;” Westerville company sued over failure to deliver $100,000 of gaming and computer parts

WESTERVILLE — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has begun litigation on a Westerville company for failing to deliver $100,000 in computer equipment. OG10kTech specializes in selling sought-after computer components online, and a press release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office alleges that the business misrepresented itself to many customers. Yost’s lawsuit states that the business failed to deliver completed orders to customers, as well as falsely claiming to have relationships directly with manufacturers.
WESTERVILLE, OH
WKYC

Fascinating facts about Mayflies from Mike Polk Jr.

CLEVELAND — If you’ve been anywhere near the lake the last couple days you know that Cleveland is currently UNDER ATTACK by objectively gross bugs called Mayflies. These things are everywhere right now but we knew this was coming. How did we know? Because this swarm has descended upon our city was so huge that it showed up on The National Weather Service’s Radar last week. No joke.
CLEVELAND, OH
iheart.com

This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In South Carolina

Have you ever wondered what the most famous restaurant is in your state? Each state may have the popular choices that diners may enjoy, but what is the one spot that people flock to just to say they have been there?. LoveFood searched the country to find the most popular...
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Giant Shark Blimp To Fly Over Middle Tennessee

If you think you see a massive shark flying in the sky on Friday (July 1), don't worry, you're not seeing things — that's exactly what it is. Rather, it is a blimp transformed into the aquatic predator to drum up excitement for Shark Week, the highly-anticipated annual event set to begin next month on Discovery and Discovery+. According to News Channel 5, the 128-foot-long shark-themed blimp, plastered with the "Shark Week" and network logos, will launch from Smyrna Airport on Friday and slowly make its way to Atlanta before flying around the East Coast, traveling around 250 miles per day.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy