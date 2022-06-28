Babysitter arrested in fentanyl death of 15-month-old Athens baby

Pamela Graves (Clarke County Sheriff's Office)

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — A babysitter is facing charges in the death of a 15-month-old who died after being exposed to Fentanyl and other drugs.

Athens-Clarke County Police say detectives arrested Pamala Graves, 59, of Elberton.

Graves was caring for the child when the 15-month-old was exposed to Fentanyl, opiates and benzodiazepine, according to investigators.

Police learned of the incident from the Children’s Hospital in Augusta. The hospital reported a child was receiving treatment for exposure to the drugs on June 25. The child, who has not been identified, later died.

Graves has been charged with felony murder and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Athens-Clarke County Police detective Jason Cooke at 762-400-7130 or via email at jason.cook@accgov.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group