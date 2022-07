Ma Harper’s Creole Kitchen has been an East Side staple for decades, serving gumbo that’s become the stuff of legends, and even Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ Guy Fieri can attest to that. According to Alice Harper, known as Ma, Fieri said she could make a career out of just selling her gumbo, which she jokes is made with everything but the kitchen sink.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO