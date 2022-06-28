John (Bud) D. Hazelwood Jr.

GOULDSBORO — A ceiling ventilation fan is to blame for the Monday morning fire that partially destroyed the Prospect Harbor Lighthouse keeper’s cottage. The heavily damaged dwelling is still standing on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Satellite Operations Center in Prospect Harbor. The 173-year-old light tower was not damaged, but the U.S. Navy says it’s too early to determine whether the heavily damaged historic keeper’s quarters will be rebuilt.

