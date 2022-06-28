John (Bud) D. Hazelwood Jr.

Northeast Harbor has 7 miles of trails maintained by volunteers. There are 34 signposts and a map to assist hikers in navigating the 15-trail system. The signposts are being vandalized — pulled out of the ground and stolen. Please, if you see any suspicious activity, report it to the police.
Joseph Richard Anghinetti, 85, died June 27, 2022, peacefully at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. Joseph was born Oct. 8, 1936, in Framingham, Mass., the son of Joseph and Mary Elena (Nigro) Anghinetti. Joe graduated from Tufts University with a BS in Chemical Engineering. His career started...
BAR HARBOR — Officers here, aided by the Maine State Police, arrested on Eden Street June 30 a man who is wanted in a triple homicide in Queens, N.Y., said Bar Harbor Sgt. Leigh Guildford. Police arrested Travis Blake, 29, of New York on a charge of being a...
ELLSWORTH — The Down East Family YMCA’s Kinsley Ray Memorial 5K Run & Walk is Saturday, July 30. A fun run for children through age 10 is at 8:45 a.m. Registration is $5. The 5K sets off at 9 a.m. Registration is $20 in advance, $25 on race day.
CASTINE — Food, hunger and family will be the focus of a reception and readings by eight writers with connections to Maine on Saturday, July 9, at 4:30 on the Castine Town Common. The essays by writers Jenny Bicks, Hal Crowther, Ron Currie, Wes McNair, Cathie Pelletier, Kate Russo,...
GOULDSBORO — A ceiling ventilation fan is to blame for the Monday morning fire that partially destroyed the Prospect Harbor Lighthouse keeper’s cottage. The heavily damaged dwelling is still standing on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Satellite Operations Center in Prospect Harbor. The 173-year-old light tower was not damaged, but the U.S. Navy says it’s too early to determine whether the heavily damaged historic keeper’s quarters will be rebuilt.
DEER ISLE — The Island Nursing Home (INH), which closed last October amid a severe staffing shortage, quickened by the COVID-19 pandemic, will not be reopening in its former function, which had offered residential and nursing care to older adults. “It became for us an issue of safety,” said...
ELLSWORTH — The YMCA Board of Directors recently voted unanimously to officially name the Wiggins Center gymnasium in honor of Maralyn “Pete” Turnbull for her passion and dedication to the nonprofit’s mission. The formal presentation of this honor will be during the Y’s annual meeting on Aug. 4.
The Fourth of July is nigh, and it looks like a full-on celebration is in the making. Family is coming, pies are baking, parades will march through local streets and fireworks will light up the night sky. Yet what should be a joyous return to something like normal has a pall over it.
WINTER HARBOR — Authorities are calling the hit-and-run death of a South Portland woman June 19 on the campus of the Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor a homicide. The dead woman, Nicole Mokeme, was 35 and a mother of an 11-year-old daughter. Mokeme was the founder and creative director at Rise and Shine Youth Retreat.
The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between June 7 and 21:. David I. Caparaz, 37, Bangor, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal mischief. Glen M. Gray, 31, Trenton, violating conditions of release, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. Vicki L. Ayotte, 48, Ellsworth, warrant...
ELLSWORTH — The Riverside Cafe, a local favorite in downtown Ellsworth, is under new ownership. Joe Allen, who has spent more than two decades in the restaurant business, purchased the restaurant on May 14. Allen worked for many years at the Chart Room in Bar Harbor, but when that...
ELLSWORTH — Frenchman Bay Conservancy (FBC) was awarded $283,000 through the Land for Maine’s Future Program earlier this month, to be put toward the purchase of the 405-acre Whitney Forest. The organization’s purchase of Whitney Forest is one of 25 accepted projects so far that have received money...
CASTINE — Sculptor Clark Fitz-Gerald is the focus of a newly opened, seasonal show in the exhibit gallery of the Abbott School. “Clark Fitz-Gerald: Castine’s Celebrated Sculptor-in-Residence” features a sampling of the artist’s impressive body of work, which is marked by humanity and humor. The exhibit runs through Oct. 10.
GOULDSBORO — The town boasts 55 miles of coastline punctuated by six working harbors. Managing numerous registered moorings to facilitate boat traffic and maintaining public docks, wharves and boat launch ramps are among the many responsibilities of the harbormaster’s job to be advertised in coming weeks. At the...
ELLSWORTH — Children, teens and adults ate, drank, laughed and listened to music. They also shared what they want to see on the huge, brick wall flanking Coastal Interiors at Heart of Ellsworth’s “Beyond the Brick Mural Kick-Off Community Party” last Saturday evening. Seal Cove artist...
ELLSWORTH — After clearing what was literally the final hurdle of her high school track career, senior Paige Sawyer immediately looked to the clock in the infield to check her time. When she saw the number, 16.16 seconds, she was ecstatic. “It was super exciting,” Sawyer remembered. She...
BAR HARBOR — Fogtown Brewing Co. chef Kat Courant has a recipe featured in a new cookbook, “The Craft Brewery Cookbook: Recipes to Pair With Your Favorite Beers.” Courant designed the menu and oversees cooking at the microbrewery’s taproom and kitchen in Bar Harbor. John Holl,...
ELLSWORTH — The city budget passed on June 23 was light on spending for capital projects, as the council and city manager sought to keep costs in check amid these uncertain economic times. According to the Harbor Commission, its request for several improvements to the harbor and the park...
LAMOINE — Lamoine voters passed an education budget of $3,582,650 on June 22 at a special town meeting at the Lamoine Consolidated School. That is up 11.42 percent from the budget adopted for the 2021/2022 school year, which was $3,215,332. Most of the items on the warrant were passed...
