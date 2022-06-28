ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, RI

Here are the candidates running for elected office in Portsmouth

By Zane Wolfang, Newport Daily News
 2 days ago

PORTSMOUTH — The following is a list of candidates who have filed to run for public office in the upcoming general election:

Portsmouth Town Council

Incumbent Daniela Abbott, Democrat

Incumbent Kevin Aguiar, Democrat

Incumbent Leonard Katzman, Democrat

Incumbent J. Mark Ryan, Democrat

Incumbent Keith E. Hamilton, Republican

Sharlene M. Patton, Republican

Stephen Zolnik, Republican

Juan Carlos Payero, Democrat

David Gleason, Republican

Timothy Grissett, Democrat

Charles J. Levesque, Democrat

Michael DiPaola, Independent

Portsmouth School Committee

Incumbent Sondra Blank

Incumbent Frederick Faeber

Isabelle Kelly

Emily Skeehan

General Assembly

Senate District 11

Linda Ujifusa, Democrat

Matt Chappell, Democrat

Kenneth Mendonca, Republican

Mario Teixeira, Independent

Andrew Kelly, Independent

House District 72

Incumbent Terri-Denise Cortvriend, Democrat

House District 71

Incumbent Michelle McGaw, Democrat

House District 70

Incumbent John G. Edwards IV, Democrat

Christopher Borden, Republican

House District 69

Incumbent Susan Donovan, Democrat

Robert O'Neill, Republican

