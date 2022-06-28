Here are the candidates running for elected office in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH — The following is a list of candidates who have filed to run for public office in the upcoming general election:
Portsmouth Town Council
Incumbent Daniela Abbott, Democrat
Incumbent Kevin Aguiar, Democrat
Incumbent Leonard Katzman, Democrat
Incumbent J. Mark Ryan, Democrat
Incumbent Keith E. Hamilton, Republican
Sharlene M. Patton, Republican
Stephen Zolnik, Republican
Juan Carlos Payero, Democrat
David Gleason, Republican
Timothy Grissett, Democrat
Charles J. Levesque, Democrat
Michael DiPaola, Independent
Portsmouth School Committee
Incumbent Sondra Blank
Incumbent Frederick Faeber
Isabelle Kelly
Emily Skeehan
General Assembly
Senate District 11
Linda Ujifusa, Democrat
Matt Chappell, Democrat
Kenneth Mendonca, Republican
Mario Teixeira, Independent
Andrew Kelly, Independent
House District 72
Incumbent Terri-Denise Cortvriend, Democrat
House District 71
Incumbent Michelle McGaw, Democrat
House District 70
Incumbent John G. Edwards IV, Democrat
Christopher Borden, Republican
House District 69
Incumbent Susan Donovan, Democrat
Robert O'Neill, Republican
