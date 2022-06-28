Smittys U-14 squad wins Vern Jark Memorial Tournament

While the Aberdeen Legion team was away last weekend, the Smittys 14-and-under squad found some success.at home.

Aberdeen won the 14-and-under Vern Jark Memorial Tournament after the format was changed to a round robin format with just four teams.

In games against Selby, Flandreau and Renner at Fossum Field, Aberdeen was dominant throughout

In the first game, against Selby, the Smittys were victorious 13-1 and got their offense rolling quickly. Against Flandreau, once again the Smittys ran away with things in a 15-0 rout. In the final game on Sunday, the Smittys downed Renner 9-5

They outscored their opponents 37- on the weekend

Initially, the tournament was scheduled to host six 14-and-under teams and six 13-and-under teams. But, no other teams registered, forcing changes.

According to Troy Woehl, president of the Aberdeen Hardball Association, that was due to multiple factors. Over the weekend, the Hub City Soccer Club also hosted a tournament that drew 43 youth teams to town, which meant hotel rooms were hard to come by.

And that probably wasn't the only reason.

Numbers seem down in youth baseball

Woehl said that numbers seem down in youth baseball this season. The Smittys have four youth teams: 16-and-under, 14-and under, 13/14-and-under and 13-and-under.

Earlier this season, Aberdeen hosted a 10-and-under and 12-and-under tournament that drew 22 teams from North Dakota and South Dakota.

Legion swept by Sioux Falls East, Renner

The Legion team has dropped its past five games, starting with a loss to cap play at the Dakota Baseball Classic earlier this month in the Sioux Falls area.

However, Aberdeen won its first three games at that tournament, downing Sioux Falls Post 15 16-1, Lennox 9-1 and Crookston (Minn.) 15-1. The Smittys wrapped up play with a 5-4 loss to Lincoln North Star out of Nebraska, which went 7-0 in the tournament.

Since, Aberdeen has lost doubleheaders with Sioux Falls Post 15 East 3-1 and 12-1 and Renner Post 307 9-5 and 9-6.

The Smittys are now 16-16 and next play Rapid City Post 320 at 7 p.m. Thursday at Fossum Field.

Local coaches recognized

At the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Banquet, Bill Weber of Watertown was named the coach of the year as an assistant coach. Bill Martens of Aberdeen Central was a finalist for girls cross-country coach of the year, whike Kurt Schultz of Baltic won the honor.