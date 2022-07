ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor will take part in the national “Feet on the Street” campaign this summer to educate residents about best recycling practices. In phase one of the project, residents living in single-family homes can expect to receive a series of educational postcards to arrive in the mail with tips to improve single-stream curbside recycling. Then, from July 11-Aug. 5, cart tagging staff will make their way through neighborhoods and will look inside recycling carts on the curb before they are picked up.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO