Good Hope, AL

‘Stay positive’: Kyndall Seal reflects on her Raider years

By Sammy Confer
 2 days ago
GOOD HOPE, Ala. — In this interview, I talked to Good Hope volleyball and basketball standout, Kyndall Seal.

Kyndall made great sports memories competing for both the Lady Raiders volleyball and basketball teams in her time at Good Hope.

“Some of my favorite sports memories were winning the county titles in volleyball and basketball, especially since we hadn’t won one in so long. That was our first county title in basketball since 2012, so that was great.” Seal said. “Another one of my favorite memories was making it to state in volleyball for the first time in 12 years and hanging out with my teammates in the hotel room. Another one of my favorite basketball memories was when we beat Deshler in the Sweet 16 in overtime in 2021. My favorite high school memory was when we went to the Birmingham Zoo. It was really fun. We were like little kids all over again. It was sad when we had to leave, but we had so much fun.”

Kyndall feels lucky to have played for a couple of great coaches in head coach Justin Aby and volleyball head coach Natasha Holcombe-Holder and learned a lot from them.

“Coach Aby was great. He was the best person to be around and he’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever had. He’s really funny and he was a great teacher as well,” Seal said. “He puts Christ first and he made sure that we had a relationship with Him before anything. I learned how to be a very good, strong leader. He would look to me when things weren’t going well. He would always look to me to lead the team. I was taught to always keep my trust in Jesus and to stay positive, even if things weren’t going well. Coach Holcombe was the same way. She would always make sure that we had a relationship with Christ first. She was a great coach. She looked to me to be a leader my senior year. She’s really good. I love her.”

Kyndall learned a lot during her time at Good Hope and will definitely miss being there.

“I learned to work hard no matter what. Focus on yourself and keep your head on straight. I will definitely miss playing sports because I won’t be able to play them again and I’ll also miss playing with my friends,” Seal said.

Kyndall talked about what made Good Hope a special place to go to and gave some advice to the students that will start high school in August.

“I grew up here. It’s a great school. I’ve been going here since kindergarten. We go to church here. I love everyone there. Good Hope is my home,” Seal said. “Some advice that I would give the students that are fixing to start high school is don’t be lazy with your homework. Keep your grades up. Stay positive and high school’s not that bad. It’s fun.”

