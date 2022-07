The Brooklyn Nets are blowing it all up. After they refused to give Kyrie Irving a long-term max contract extension, dared him to find a different team that wanted him, and then watched him opt in to his $37 million player option, the Nets received a trade request from Kevin Durant on Thursday. It blows up any carefully-laid plans Brooklyn may have had and sends the rest of the league scrambling as everybody tries to figure out if they can land KD on a four-year deal that starts next season.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO