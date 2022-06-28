ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

Wellington bridal boutique participating in 'Brides Across America'

By Janny Rodriguez
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qzbi5_0gOU9pqa00

They've helped turn thousands of our heroes into beautiful brides. This summer, the organization Brides Across America is at it again.

The nonprofit provides free wedding gowns to women who are active military, first responders, veterans and health care workers.

Founder Heidi Janson said it's one way to give back to the women who serve and protect all of us.

Heidi Janson discusses how Brides Across America is giving away free wedding dresses to some of our country's bravest.

"These people don't have the same life as we do, especially if they're in Afghanistan or wherever they are," Janson said. "I just felt like, wow, I really wanted to do something in a way that would be meaningful and be free to help them financially as well."

After the summer season, Janson is planning another event for Veterans Day.

To make all this happen, Brides Across America partners with local bridal shops like Bacio Bacio Bridal in Wellington.

Lenyce Boyd outlines how participating brides can acquire a free wedding dress at her boutique.

The owner, Lenyce Boyd, said they're donating 50 of their own wedding gowns to make sure every bride finds her dream dress.

"Maybe they just need money for essentials in life," Boyd said. "They can still have a beautiful wedding and feel beautiful in their dress, and that price is just alleviated and that money can go somewhere else."

Participants need to first register in advance at bridesacrossamerica.com.

Once you're registered you can make an appointment at Bacio Bacio Bridal for any day the week of June 27.

